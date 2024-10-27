News 9

Government to support increasing domestic production rate of parts for AI robots

[Anchor]

Yes, robots are becoming smarter as they join with artificial intelligence.

Humanoid robots that resemble humans are also being introduced one after another.

However, more than half of the key components are dependent on imports, so there are still many challenges to overcome.

Reporter Hwang Da-ye introduces the various robots.

[Report]

They walk among people and kick a soccer ball.

The so-called 'companion robots' are popular with children.

[Song Joo-an/5 years old: "I like it because its expression changes and it moves on its own."]

Robots are becoming smarter with artificial intelligence, AI technology.

This is a collaborative robot that moves objects.

With the application of artificial intelligence, it can avoid human movements in real-time.

If it determines that a collision is likely in an unexpected situation, the AI camera recognizes it in advance and avoids it.

By locally developing its components such as the software, the rate of domestic production has increased.

[Choi In-yong/Marketing Team Leader of a collaborative robot company: "In the case of reducers or brakes, companies used to rely heavily on Japanese or German products. This time, we have completely made a collaborative robot that is 100% made in Korea from start to finish."]

The Korean robot industry has recently been growing rapidly at a rate of 5% annually.

Recently, there has been a rush to develop humanoid robots that resemble humans.

[Han Jae-kwon/CTO of a humanoid company: "The muscles (of humans) have linear motion. Tesla's Optimus showcased linear actuator technology, and our company has also succeeded in developing linear actuators, which are now used in our humanoid robot Alice."]

However, more than half of the key components are still dependent on imports.

The government has announced that it will support policies to increase the rate of domestic production of key components to 80% by 2030.

This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.

