Yeongdeungpo Rotary dubbed “the death zone” will undergo transformation

[Anchor]



One of the most difficult places to drive in Seoul is probably the Yeongdeungpo Rotary.



Accidents occur frequently at this complex intersection that branches off in six different diretions.



This notorious Yeongdeungpo Rotary is set to undergo a major transformation after a half-century.



Reporter Park Min-kyung has looks into how it will change.



[Report]



Under the streched-out overpass, the roads split into several branches.



About 120,000 vehicles pass through this area without a break each day.



Overlapped with a complicated traffic signal system, the Yeongdeungpo Rotary is referred to as a 'death zone' or 'black hole'.



For 3 years, between 2017 and 2020, it was the area with the highest number of traffic accidents in the country.



[Park Woo-ram/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "Because the traffic signals are complicated, cars often don't know where to go, and they end up just stopping in the middle. It's always very congested."]



The Yeongdeungpo Rotary is set to undergo a major transformation for the first time in 48 years.



First, the 15-meter wide and 280-meter long overpass will be demolished, and the six-branch complex intersection will be changed into a more siplified five-branch intersection to better facilitate traffic flow.



In addition, a central bus lane will connect Yeongdeungpo Station and Yeouido, and a 7,500㎡ park and flood pumping station will also be created.



[Jin Jae-seop/Head of Disaster Prevention Facilities, Seoul City: "A total of 12 lanes, including left and right turn lanes, will be secured, which will provide a significant width for lanes. Then, it will improve vehicle traffic, pedestrian safety, and the installation of many convenience facilities."]



The goal is to complete the project by June 2026.



The Seoul City government has stated that traffic congestion is inevitable during construction and has urged drivers to detour via Gukhoe-daero, Yeouidaebang-ro, and Noryangjin-ro.



Nine bus routes, including the 360 bus, will also be changed.



This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



