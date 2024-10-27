News 9

Kim Tae-gun hits grand slam “just like that day 7 years ago”, KIA 1 win away from championship title

[Anchor]

In professional baseball, KIA has secured a victory over Samsung, led by catcher Kim Tae-gun, who hit his first grand slam home run since his professional debut, leaving them just one win away from their 12th Korean Series championship title.

Kim Tae-gun's critical grand slam recalled a memorable moment from seven years ago of manager Lee Bum-ho.

This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.

[Report]

From start, KIA's batters focused on increasing the pitch count of the opposing ace starter, Won Tae-in.

A notable example was Kim Sun-bin, who hit a double into the left fence after a grueling 10-pitch battle.

KIA easily scored their first run in the first inning with a ground ball from Na Sung-bum, and in the third inning, the pressure was on Won Tae-in as Socrates singled home two runs.

Unlike his outstanding performance in the first game, Won Tae-in left the mound without finishing the third inning.

Then came the hit that effectively decided the game.

Kim Tae-gun hit a lightning-fast grand slam off relief pitcher Song Eun-beom.

At the moment of Kim Tae-gun's grand slam, even KIA fans watching the game in a theater in Seoul erupted in excitement.

Kim Tae-gun hit the first grand slam in the Korean Series in seven years, since current manager Lee Bum-ho. He shared a joyful high five with the first base coach, just as manager Lee did back in 2017.

[Kim Tae-gun/KIA Catcher: "I hit my first grand slam home run in 17 years as a pro, and I feel really good to hit a grand slam in such an important series for both myself and the team."]

KIA, which dominated Samsung in both batting and pitching, is just one step away from their overall championship title in seven years.

[Lee Bum-ho/KIA Manager: "We will do our best to win in this stadium that is filled with KIA Tigers fans."]

KIA is looking to put a period to their success, while Samsung is cornered.

The two teams will face off in the fateful fifth game of the Korean Series in Gwangju the day after tomorrow.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

