Freddie Freeman hits first walk-off grand slam in World Series history

[Anchor]



A more dramatic grand slam in the Major League World Series, where the New York Yankees and LA Dodgers met for the first time in 43 years.



The LA Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees with Freeman's historic walk-off grand slam, taking the first victory.



This is reporter Han Seong-yun.



[Report]



The score at 3-to-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning, with two outs and the bases loaded, a tremendous cheer erupted from Freeman's hit.



The first-ever walk-off grand slam in the 120-year history of the World Series, Freeman becomes the star of the LA Dodgers.



[Freeman: "Those are the scenarios you kind of dream about. Bases loaded with two outs in a World Series game. And for it to actually happen, and hit a home run, and walk it off to give us a one-nothing lead, that's as good as it gets right there."]



Turning around the Yankees 1-0 score in the top of the 6th inning was Giancarlo Stanton's powerful two-run home run.



The previously silent Dodgers lineup took their opportunity in the bottom of the 8th inning with a double from superstar Ohtani and a subsequent error, followed by Betts' game-tying sacrifice fly.



The resilient Yankees took the lead in the top of the 10th inning as Chisholm successfully stole 2 bases one after the other, then scored on an infield ground ball.



In crisis, the Dodgers faced one out with runners on first and second in the bottom of the 10th, where Ohtani fouled out, but with two outs and the bases loaded, the injured Freeman emerged as the hero.



Freeman's home run, reminiscent of Kirk Gibson's walk-off home run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, adds another chapter to the Dodgers' autumn legend.



This is KBS News, Han Seong-yun.



