Star high schooler Yang Min-hyeok scores winning goal for Gangwon FC

입력 2024.10.27 (03:07)

[Anchor]

Professional soccer team Gangwon FC defeated third-place Gimcheon with a golden winning goal from star high schooler Yang Min-hyeok.

Second-place Gangwon is closely chasing first-place Ulsan, who had no game today, by just one point.

Reporter Lee Seong-hoon reports.

[Report]

Gangwon FC's star high schooler Yang Min-hyeok will be wearing a Tottenham uniform after this season.

A crucial game at home in competition for the championship title against third-place Gimcheon, he proves his value as to why Tottenham chose him.

In the 63rd minute, with the score tied at 0-0, Yang Min-hyeok shook Gimcheon's goal net with a powerful free-kick shot.

This was his 11th goal of the season, slicing through a tight defense into the corner of the goal.

With this one shot from Yang Min-hyeok, Gangwon kept their hopes alive for a comeback victory.

In the final moments of the match, goalkeeper Lee Gwang-yeon made a crucial save, allowing Gangwon to keep Yang Min-hyeok's opening goal and to secure their third consecutive win, now surpassing Gimcheon.

With 61 points, they are just one point behind first-place Ulsan, keeping their hopes alive for an upset championship title.

[Yang Min-hyuk/Gangwon FC: "In a situation desperate for victory, we said to treat every game like the last, and I am really happy to bring victory to today's game."]

FC Seoul defeated Suwon FC 1-0 with Lucas's header goal, moving up to fourth place.

This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.

이성훈
이성훈 기자

