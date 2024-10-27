Lee Jae-do's fourth quarter showtime, Sono takes third consecutive win
Lee Jae-do's two-point shot.
His three-point shot also misses the rim.
Scoreless until the third quarter, Lee Jae-do was held scoreless by LG players that know him too well.
However, in the fourth quarter, Lee Jae-do became a completely different person.
His three-point shot brought the team just one point behind LG.
And he even made a turnaround three-pointer with two defenders in front of him.
Coach Kim Seung-ki's expression also brightens up
Sono defeated LG and won their third consecutive win since the season opener, thanks to Lee Jae-do's performance, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.
