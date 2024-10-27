News 9

Lee Jae-do's fourth quarter showtime, Sono takes third consecutive win

Professional basketball player Lee Jae-do of Sono scored 10 points in the fourth quarter against LG, the team he played for until last season, leading his team to a third consecutive victory.

Lee Jae-do's two-point shot.

His three-point shot also misses the rim.

Scoreless until the third quarter, Lee Jae-do was held scoreless by LG players that know him too well.

However, in the fourth quarter, Lee Jae-do became a completely different person.

His three-point shot brought the team just one point behind LG.

And he even made a turnaround three-pointer with two defenders in front of him.

Coach Kim Seung-ki's expression also brightens up

Sono defeated LG and won their third consecutive win since the season opener, thanks to Lee Jae-do's performance, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.

