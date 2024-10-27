Lee Jae-do's fourth quarter showtime, Sono takes third consecutive win

동영상 고정 취소

Professional basketball player Lee Jae-do of Sono scored 10 points in the fourth quarter against LG, the team he played for until last season, leading his team to a third consecutive victory.



Lee Jae-do's two-point shot.



His three-point shot also misses the rim.



Scoreless until the third quarter, Lee Jae-do was held scoreless by LG players that know him too well.



However, in the fourth quarter, Lee Jae-do became a completely different person.



His three-point shot brought the team just one point behind LG.



And he even made a turnaround three-pointer with two defenders in front of him.



Coach Kim Seung-ki's expression also brightens up



Sono defeated LG and won their third consecutive win since the season opener, thanks to Lee Jae-do's performance, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!