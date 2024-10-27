Iran steps back from immediate retaliation against Israel, calls for UN Security Council meeting

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone.



This is the 9 o'clock news on a Sunday.



Iran, hit by Israeli retaliatory airstrikes, has demanded a UN Security Council meeting.



Instead of immediate retaliation, it chose a restrained response.



U.S. President Biden expressed hope that this would be the end and urged both sides to exercise restraint.



Kim Gae-hyung reports.



[Report]



Iran was helpless against the precise airstrikes of the Israeli military.



This is because the Russian-made S-300 air defense system deployed near the capital, Tehran, was attacked in yesterday's airstrikes.



There are also assessments that Iran's long-range missile manufacturing capabilities have been paralyzed due to strikes on its ballistic missile production facilities and solid fuel facilities.



[Daniel Hagari/Israeli military spokesperson: "We are focused on our war objectives in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. It is Iran that continues to push for a wider regional escalation."]



Although Iran suffered significant damage, it showed an unexpectedly restrained response.



Supreme Leader Khamenei stated today that Israel is exaggerating this attack, and that both exaggeration and downplaying are wrong.



[Khamenei/Iran's Supreme Leader: "Their (Israel's) exaggeration is wrong. But note that downplaying this is wrong too."]



The statement issued by the Iranian government immediately after the airstrikes emphasized a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon rather than immediate retaliation, revealing its intention to avoid escalation.



It also demanded a Security Council meeting at the UN.



Reports have emerged that Israel conveyed a message to Iran through a third country before the airstrikes, leading to speculation that both countries do not want escalation.



U.S. President Biden expressed hope that this would be the end of Israel's retaliatory airstrikes against Iran.



While both Israel and Iran do not seem to want immediate escalation, the unstable situation could continue for the time being, as even a small flare could lead to direct conflict between the two sides.



This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!