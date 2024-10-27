News 9

Iran steps back from immediate retaliation against Israel, calls for UN Security Council meeting

입력 2024.10.27 (22:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is the 9 o'clock news on a Sunday.

Iran, hit by Israeli retaliatory airstrikes, has demanded a UN Security Council meeting.

Instead of immediate retaliation, it chose a restrained response.

U.S. President Biden expressed hope that this would be the end and urged both sides to exercise restraint.

Kim Gae-hyung reports.

[Report]

Iran was helpless against the precise airstrikes of the Israeli military.

This is because the Russian-made S-300 air defense system deployed near the capital, Tehran, was attacked in yesterday's airstrikes.

There are also assessments that Iran's long-range missile manufacturing capabilities have been paralyzed due to strikes on its ballistic missile production facilities and solid fuel facilities.

[Daniel Hagari/Israeli military spokesperson: "We are focused on our war objectives in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. It is Iran that continues to push for a wider regional escalation."]

Although Iran suffered significant damage, it showed an unexpectedly restrained response.

Supreme Leader Khamenei stated today that Israel is exaggerating this attack, and that both exaggeration and downplaying are wrong.

[Khamenei/Iran's Supreme Leader: "Their (Israel's) exaggeration is wrong. But note that downplaying this is wrong too."]

The statement issued by the Iranian government immediately after the airstrikes emphasized a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon rather than immediate retaliation, revealing its intention to avoid escalation.

It also demanded a Security Council meeting at the UN.

Reports have emerged that Israel conveyed a message to Iran through a third country before the airstrikes, leading to speculation that both countries do not want escalation.

U.S. President Biden expressed hope that this would be the end of Israel's retaliatory airstrikes against Iran.

While both Israel and Iran do not seem to want immediate escalation, the unstable situation could continue for the time being, as even a small flare could lead to direct conflict between the two sides.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Iran steps back from immediate retaliation against Israel, calls for UN Security Council meeting
    • 입력 2024-10-27 22:11:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is the 9 o'clock news on a Sunday.

Iran, hit by Israeli retaliatory airstrikes, has demanded a UN Security Council meeting.

Instead of immediate retaliation, it chose a restrained response.

U.S. President Biden expressed hope that this would be the end and urged both sides to exercise restraint.

Kim Gae-hyung reports.

[Report]

Iran was helpless against the precise airstrikes of the Israeli military.

This is because the Russian-made S-300 air defense system deployed near the capital, Tehran, was attacked in yesterday's airstrikes.

There are also assessments that Iran's long-range missile manufacturing capabilities have been paralyzed due to strikes on its ballistic missile production facilities and solid fuel facilities.

[Daniel Hagari/Israeli military spokesperson: "We are focused on our war objectives in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon. It is Iran that continues to push for a wider regional escalation."]

Although Iran suffered significant damage, it showed an unexpectedly restrained response.

Supreme Leader Khamenei stated today that Israel is exaggerating this attack, and that both exaggeration and downplaying are wrong.

[Khamenei/Iran's Supreme Leader: "Their (Israel's) exaggeration is wrong. But note that downplaying this is wrong too."]

The statement issued by the Iranian government immediately after the airstrikes emphasized a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon rather than immediate retaliation, revealing its intention to avoid escalation.

It also demanded a Security Council meeting at the UN.

Reports have emerged that Israel conveyed a message to Iran through a third country before the airstrikes, leading to speculation that both countries do not want escalation.

U.S. President Biden expressed hope that this would be the end of Israel's retaliatory airstrikes against Iran.

While both Israel and Iran do not seem to want immediate escalation, the unstable situation could continue for the time being, as even a small flare could lead to direct conflict between the two sides.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.
김개형
김개형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이란 ‘즉각대응’ 물러서…이스라엘과 ‘약속대련’ 했나

이란 ‘즉각대응’ 물러서…이스라엘과 ‘약속대련’ 했나
“우리 경제 영향 제한적…<br>필요시 선제 조치”

“우리 경제 영향 제한적…필요시 선제 조치”
한동훈 “대통령에 반대, 모두 사는 길”…민주 “‘특감쇼’ 중단, 특검 찬성해야”

한동훈 “대통령에 반대, 모두 사는 길”…민주 “‘특감쇼’ 중단, 특검 찬성해야”
“북한군 수천 명 쿠르스크 집결”…김정은 측근도 러시아에

“북한군 수천 명 쿠르스크 집결”…김정은 측근도 러시아에
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.