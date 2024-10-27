News 9

Government to maintain 24-hour monitoring of situation in Middle East

입력 2024.10.27 (22:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Related to the situation in the Middle East, the presidential office held a security and economic situation assessment meeting today (Oct. 27th).

The presidential office stated that the impact on our economy is currently limited, and that necessary measures will be taken proactively depending on the situation.

Jang Deok-soo reports.

[Report]

Tensions are heightened in the Middle East from Israel's attack on Iran.

Officials from the presidential office and the economic and security ministries gathered in one place.

The government first made the assessment that the current situation is manageable.

This means there are sufficient oil reserves and that there are no issues with the supply and transportation of oil and gas.

However, the government believes that the situation in the Middle East could change suddenly at any time, and decided to maintain a 24-hour monitoring system and a proactive response policy for necessary measures.

They will also closely monitor the movements of the financial market starting tomorrow (Oct. 28th).

Discussions were also held regarding the safety and evacuation plans for our citizens and businesses.

Meanwhile, the presidential office announced plans to improve the leave system for bereavement or stillbirth in response to the low birth rate issue.

[Yoo Hye-mi/Chief of Low Birth Rate Response at the Presidential Office: "The current leave period for bereavement and stillbirth is 5 days, which is not sufficient for recovering from physical and mental damage. Therefore, we plan to extend the leave period to 10 days."]

The system to postpone regular tax audits for small and medium-sized enterprises that excel in work-family balance, which was announced last month, is set to be implemented starting January next year.

This is KBS News, Jang Deok-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Government to maintain 24-hour monitoring of situation in Middle East
    • 입력 2024-10-27 22:18:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

Related to the situation in the Middle East, the presidential office held a security and economic situation assessment meeting today (Oct. 27th).

The presidential office stated that the impact on our economy is currently limited, and that necessary measures will be taken proactively depending on the situation.

Jang Deok-soo reports.

[Report]

Tensions are heightened in the Middle East from Israel's attack on Iran.

Officials from the presidential office and the economic and security ministries gathered in one place.

The government first made the assessment that the current situation is manageable.

This means there are sufficient oil reserves and that there are no issues with the supply and transportation of oil and gas.

However, the government believes that the situation in the Middle East could change suddenly at any time, and decided to maintain a 24-hour monitoring system and a proactive response policy for necessary measures.

They will also closely monitor the movements of the financial market starting tomorrow (Oct. 28th).

Discussions were also held regarding the safety and evacuation plans for our citizens and businesses.

Meanwhile, the presidential office announced plans to improve the leave system for bereavement or stillbirth in response to the low birth rate issue.

[Yoo Hye-mi/Chief of Low Birth Rate Response at the Presidential Office: "The current leave period for bereavement and stillbirth is 5 days, which is not sufficient for recovering from physical and mental damage. Therefore, we plan to extend the leave period to 10 days."]

The system to postpone regular tax audits for small and medium-sized enterprises that excel in work-family balance, which was announced last month, is set to be implemented starting January next year.

This is KBS News, Jang Deok-soo.
장덕수
장덕수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이란 ‘즉각대응’ 물러서…이스라엘과 ‘약속대련’ 했나

이란 ‘즉각대응’ 물러서…이스라엘과 ‘약속대련’ 했나
“우리 경제 영향 제한적…<br>필요시 선제 조치”

“우리 경제 영향 제한적…필요시 선제 조치”
한동훈 “대통령에 반대, 모두 사는 길”…민주 “‘특감쇼’ 중단, 특검 찬성해야”

한동훈 “대통령에 반대, 모두 사는 길”…민주 “‘특감쇼’ 중단, 특검 찬성해야”
“북한군 수천 명 쿠르스크 집결”…김정은 측근도 러시아에

“북한군 수천 명 쿠르스크 집결”…김정은 측근도 러시아에
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.