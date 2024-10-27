Government to maintain 24-hour monitoring of situation in Middle East

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Related to the situation in the Middle East, the presidential office held a security and economic situation assessment meeting today (Oct. 27th).



The presidential office stated that the impact on our economy is currently limited, and that necessary measures will be taken proactively depending on the situation.



Jang Deok-soo reports.



[Report]



Tensions are heightened in the Middle East from Israel's attack on Iran.



Officials from the presidential office and the economic and security ministries gathered in one place.



The government first made the assessment that the current situation is manageable.



This means there are sufficient oil reserves and that there are no issues with the supply and transportation of oil and gas.



However, the government believes that the situation in the Middle East could change suddenly at any time, and decided to maintain a 24-hour monitoring system and a proactive response policy for necessary measures.



They will also closely monitor the movements of the financial market starting tomorrow (Oct. 28th).



Discussions were also held regarding the safety and evacuation plans for our citizens and businesses.



Meanwhile, the presidential office announced plans to improve the leave system for bereavement or stillbirth in response to the low birth rate issue.



[Yoo Hye-mi/Chief of Low Birth Rate Response at the Presidential Office: "The current leave period for bereavement and stillbirth is 5 days, which is not sufficient for recovering from physical and mental damage. Therefore, we plan to extend the leave period to 10 days."]



The system to postpone regular tax audits for small and medium-sized enterprises that excel in work-family balance, which was announced last month, is set to be implemented starting January next year.



This is KBS News, Jang Deok-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!