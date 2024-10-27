Polls closed for Japan's House of Representatives election, ruling coalition's majority win remains uncertain

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Japanese House of Representatives election was held today (Oct. 27th).



The exit poll results have just been released.



It is predicted that the ruling coalition is more likely to fall short of securing a majority.



If the vote count reflects the exit poll results, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will receive its worst score since regaining power.



Reporter Hwang Jin-woo reports.



[Report]



At 8 PM, at the time of polls closing for the Japanese House of Representatives election, public broadcaster NHK announced the exit poll results.



The Liberal Democratic Party alone is predicted to fall short of securing a majority, and even when combined with its coalition partner, Komeito, the likelihood of achieving a majority is considered low.



Specifically, the LDP is projected to win between 153 and 219 seats, while Komeito is expected to secure between 21 and 35 seats, resulting in a combined total of between 174 and 254 seats for the two parties.



This prediction is not significantly different from the various media polls conducted during the election period.



If the vote count aligns closely with the exit polls, the LDP will receive its worst score since the 2012 election when it regained power.



Since the 2012 election, the LDP has secured more than 261 seats in four elections, allowing it to hold the chairmanship and a majority in the standing committees.



If the ruling coalition fails to secure a majority, the LDP will need to recruit independent lawmakers or seek additional coalition partners.



Prime Minister Ishiba will inevitably face increased political pressure from the start.



However, exit polls can differ from the actual vote count.



Three years ago, in October 2021, NHK's exit poll predicted a significant decrease in LDP seats and a rise for the Constitutional Democratic Party, but the actual results were different.



The vote counting has begun.



With many electoral districts where the outcome is difficult to predict, the accurate results for each party are expected to be released early tomorrow morning (Oct. 28th).



This is Hwang Jin-woo from KBS News in Tokyo.



