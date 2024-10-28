News 9

Kim Jong-un's close aide arrives in Russia as thousands of DPRK troops gather in Kursk

[Anchor]

Foreign media have reported that thousands of DPRK troops deployed to Russia have gathered at the front line in Kursk.

It is reported that Kim Yong-bok, a close aide to Chairman Kim Jong-un, has arrived in Russia as the overall commander of the deployed DPRK troops.

The situation is becoming urgent.

This is reporter Jo Bit-na.

[Report]

Kursk, in southwestern Russia, is partially occupied by Ukrainian forces.

U.S. and Ukrainian government officials have informed the New York Times that thousands of DPRK troops began gathering in Kursk starting on October 23rd.

Ukrainian authorities also claimed that up to 5,000 DPRK troops are expected to gather by October 28th.

This force is expected to be an elite unit of the DPRK military, participating in counteroffensive operations to drive out Ukrainian forces.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Kim Yong-bok, the deputy chief of staff of the Korean People's Army, has arrived in Russia as the overall commander of the deployed DPRK troops.

The Ukrainian military said it was reported by Japan's Kyodo News, that the name Kim Yong-bok was at the top of the list of officials in the DPRK military dispatch unit.

Kim Yong-bok has served as the commander of Storm Corps, the special forces deployed to Russia, and has accompanied Chairman Kim Jong-un on several military outings this year.

Also, on Ukrainian Telegram, guidelines reportedly prepared by the Ukrainian military in anticipation of the DPRK troop deployment are spreading.

Composed of 60 sentences written in Ukrainian using Korean pronunciations such as "Hands up!" and "Are you hungry?", but the Ukrainian military has not officially confirmed this.

["Vegetables and meat for three meals a day..."]

[Vitaliy Matvienko/Ukrainian military 'surrender hotline' spokesperson: "We expect that the word of mouth regarding the (surrender appeal) will be effective."]

The Ukrainian military is strengthening psychological warfare targeting the DPRK troops.

In addition to the video, it has been reported that Korean-language leaflets are being printed, urging surrender.

This is Jo Bit-na from KBS News in Berlin.

