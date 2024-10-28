Fire outbreak at various locations nationwide; old building at risk of collapse urgently demolished

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Oct. 27th) morning, fires broke out in various places, including a vehicle on the Gangbyeonbuk-ro in Seoul.



In Yongsan-gu, an old building at risk of collapse was urgently demolished.



Weekend incidents and accidents, reporter Shin Ji-soo reports.



[Report]



An SUV engulfed in flames is emitting enless thick black smoke.



Around 10:50 AM today, a fire broke out in an SUV traveling towards Ilsan on the Gangbyeonbuk-ro near Oksu Station in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.



[Park Jin-yo/Witness: "The vehicle was burning fiercely. Really... we were passing by, and even though the windows were closed, the heat was intense."]



Fortunately, there were no injuries, but the fire was extinguished after about 30 minutes, completely destroying one vehicle.



Red flames are in rage out of the open window.



Around 11:50 AM today, a fire broke out in a two-story multi-family house in Doksan-dong, Geumcheon-gu, Seoul.



A woman in her 50s, who lived on the second floor, suffered full-body burns and was taken to the hospital.



Last night (Oct. 26th), a building in Yongsan-gu, which had part of its outer wall and roof collapse, was demolished today.



The Yongsan District Office reported that the risk of a secondary accident was high and proceeded with the emergency demolition.



This building was built 50 years ago and was reportedly undergoing renovations to be used as a commercial facility.



Around 11:40 AM today, an electrical supply failure occurred on the Jeolla Line between Jeonju Station and Iksan Station, causing some train services to be suspended.



Korail stated that the operation of 11 trains on the Jeolla Line was delayed from 10 minutes to a maximum of 108 minutes and is currently investigating the cause.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!