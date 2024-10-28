Largescale rally by Protestants in opposition to ‘Comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Act’ and legalization of same-sex marriage

동영상 고정 취소

A Protestant organization held a large-scale rally today (Oct. 27th) opposing the enactment of the 'Comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Act' and the legalization of same-sex marriage.



The 'Korean Church Association's 2 Million Union Worship and Large Prayer Association Organizing Committee' held a joint worship service this afternoon at Gwanghwamun Square and Yeouido, with an estimated 1 million participants according to the organizers, and stated, "The legalization of same-sex marriage, which promotes family collapse and reverse discrimination, and the enactment of the 'Comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Act' must not happen."



The large-scale rally today caused some traffic restrictions, leading to traffic congestion.



