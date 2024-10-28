News 9

Opposition against president is not personal but the way for all to survive: Han Dong-hoon

[Anchor]

The representative of the People Power Party, Han Dong-hoon, stated that he believes his opposition against the president is the way for everyone to survive.

The Democratic Party has pressured Representative Han to support the special counsel investigation bill (against Mrs. Kim), calling his proposal for a special inspector (to the president ) a "political show".

Moon Ye-seul reports.

[Report]

On a Sunday, Han Dong-hoon, the representative of the People Power Party, met with young people in their 20s and 30s.

After mentioning the recent low presidential approval ratings in Daegu, he emphasized 'change and renewal', and today (Oct. 27th), this is how he responded to the question of what the competitiveness of the ruling People Power Party is.

[Han Dong-hoon/Representative of the People Power Party: "I am expressing opinions in opposition as the party leader. I believe that this is the way in order for all of us to survive. And that is possible in our People Power Party."]

He emphasized that his opposition to the president is not personal but rather a disagreement with policies, highlighting this as the distinctiveness of the People Power Party.

The Democratic Party criticized Representative Han's recent proposal to appoint a special inspector, along with the 'three measures' including the suspension of First Lady Kim's public activities, labeling it a 'special inspector political show.'

[Kim Min-seok/Member of the Supreme Council of the Democratic Party: "What can a special inspector, whose maximum authority is to refer matters to the police and prosecution, do by only investigating the president, the spouse, and relatives within the fourth degree?"]

Kim argued that the special inspector is ultimately intended to delay and obstruct the investigation into Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, and reiterated that if he (Han) truly wants to resolve the issue concerning the First Lady, he should simply vote in favor of introducing a special counsel investigation.

Amid this atmosphere, there is a behind-the-scenes struggle regarding the timing, method, and agenda for a bipartisan meeting proposed by Representative Lee Jae-myung on the day of the 'Yoon-Han meeting'.

With no specific proposals set out from either side, issues such as the special counsel investigation bill concerning Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, the financial transaction tax, and the legislative council between the ruling and opposition parties are being discussed as potential agendas, but finding common ground on the timing of the meeting seems challenging.

In the meantime, the ruling and opposition parties will hold the first meeting of a consultative body to promote common livelihood pledges tomorrow (Oct. 28th), two months after the agreement between the party leaders.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

