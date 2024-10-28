Cloudy weather doesn't stop people from enjoying last weekend of October
Today (Oct. 27th), the last weekend of October, despite the cloudy weather, people enjoyed their leisure time in various places in the city.
Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has captured the moments of people making autumn memories.
[Report]
People dressed in colorful, beautiful hanbok are making memories of autumn with friends and family.
[Wi Da-yoon / Yong-in, Gyeonggi-do Province: "Today, I came to Gwanghwamun with my friends to explore and sightsee. I chose to wear a hanbok in a cool sky blue color."]
The slowly changing colors of grass and trees is a scenery that can only be captured at this time.
[Park Hong-kyu / Nam-gu, Busan: "The fact that there is a palace in the middle of the city is already something different. My girlfriend looks so beautiful in her hanbok..."]
People experience an unfamiliar yet familiar royal snacks amidst the melodies of traditional instruments.
["This tea is said to have been offered to King Heo Jun for his health."]
In weather that's become slightly chilly, warm herbal tea is brewed to soothe the cold bodies.
[Hong Min-jung / Yong-in, Gyeonggi-do Province: "I had it with some 'juak' and plum tea... The outdoor scenery is so beautiful that I'm pleasantly enjoying my tea."]
[Choi Seo-ah / Iksan, Jeonbuk Province: "The 'juak' and Korean melon dessert were so delicious that I ate it all."]
Various experiential events were also organized in the natural spaces of the city.
Rolling round dough to make eco-friendly shampoo bars.
Also enjoying lively music performances.
[Kwon Seong-hyun / Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "I was a bit disappointed because the weather wasn't great, but it was great that there were many things to see."]
On this last weekend of October, although the weather was cloudy, it was a day bustling with people trying to seize the increasingly shorter autumn season.
This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.
윤아림 기자 aha@kbs.co.kr
