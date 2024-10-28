Cloudy weather doesn't stop people from enjoying last weekend of October

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Oct. 27th), the last weekend of October, despite the cloudy weather, people enjoyed their leisure time in various places in the city.



Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has captured the moments of people making autumn memories.



[Report]



People dressed in colorful, beautiful hanbok are making memories of autumn with friends and family.



[Wi Da-yoon / Yong-in, Gyeonggi-do Province: "Today, I came to Gwanghwamun with my friends to explore and sightsee. I chose to wear a hanbok in a cool sky blue color."]



The slowly changing colors of grass and trees is a scenery that can only be captured at this time.



[Park Hong-kyu / Nam-gu, Busan: "The fact that there is a palace in the middle of the city is already something different. My girlfriend looks so beautiful in her hanbok..."]



People experience an unfamiliar yet familiar royal snacks amidst the melodies of traditional instruments.



["This tea is said to have been offered to King Heo Jun for his health."]



In weather that's become slightly chilly, warm herbal tea is brewed to soothe the cold bodies.



[Hong Min-jung / Yong-in, Gyeonggi-do Province: "I had it with some 'juak' and plum tea... The outdoor scenery is so beautiful that I'm pleasantly enjoying my tea."]



[Choi Seo-ah / Iksan, Jeonbuk Province: "The 'juak' and Korean melon dessert were so delicious that I ate it all."]



Various experiential events were also organized in the natural spaces of the city.



Rolling round dough to make eco-friendly shampoo bars.



Also enjoying lively music performances.



[Kwon Seong-hyun / Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "I was a bit disappointed because the weather wasn't great, but it was great that there were many things to see."]



On this last weekend of October, although the weather was cloudy, it was a day bustling with people trying to seize the increasingly shorter autumn season.



This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!