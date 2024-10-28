News 9

Cloudy weather doesn't stop people from enjoying last weekend of October

[Anchor]

Today (Oct. 27th), the last weekend of October, despite the cloudy weather, people enjoyed their leisure time in various places in the city.

Reporter Yoon Ah-rim has captured the moments of people making autumn memories.

[Report]

People dressed in colorful, beautiful hanbok are making memories of autumn with friends and family.

[Wi Da-yoon / Yong-in, Gyeonggi-do Province: "Today, I came to Gwanghwamun with my friends to explore and sightsee. I chose to wear a hanbok in a cool sky blue color."]

The slowly changing colors of grass and trees is a scenery that can only be captured at this time.

[Park Hong-kyu / Nam-gu, Busan: "The fact that there is a palace in the middle of the city is already something different. My girlfriend looks so beautiful in her hanbok..."]

People experience an unfamiliar yet familiar royal snacks amidst the melodies of traditional instruments.

["This tea is said to have been offered to King Heo Jun for his health."]

In weather that's become slightly chilly, warm herbal tea is brewed to soothe the cold bodies.

[Hong Min-jung / Yong-in, Gyeonggi-do Province: "I had it with some 'juak' and plum tea... The outdoor scenery is so beautiful that I'm pleasantly enjoying my tea."]

[Choi Seo-ah / Iksan, Jeonbuk Province: "The 'juak' and Korean melon dessert were so delicious that I ate it all."]

Various experiential events were also organized in the natural spaces of the city.

Rolling round dough to make eco-friendly shampoo bars.

Also enjoying lively music performances.

[Kwon Seong-hyun / Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "I was a bit disappointed because the weather wasn't great, but it was great that there were many things to see."]

On this last weekend of October, although the weather was cloudy, it was a day bustling with people trying to seize the increasingly shorter autumn season.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

