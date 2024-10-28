News 9

National actress Kim Soo-mi passes away peacefully in the mourning of family and fellow actors

[Anchor]

The beloved actress Kim Soo-mi has entered eternal rest.

Family and colleagues bid farewell to the deceased with tears.

Kim Ha-eun reports.

[Report]

Behind the portrait of the deceased, a procession of mourners follows.

Close friends such as Jung Joon-ha, Yoon Jung-soo, and Jang Dong-min carried the deceased.

Tears mixed with sadness and regret burst forth from everywhere...

["Mom, wake up! Mom!"]

As the hearse departed for a memorial park in Gyeonggi-do Province, a 50-year acting career came to an end.

[Park Eun-soo/Actor/Drama 'Jeon Won Diary' as Il-yong: "It's not just flattery because she's deceased; she was truly quick-witted and a really great actress."]

Since her debut, she moved between dramas, films, theater, and entertainment, making the public laugh and cry.

[Kim Soo-mi/Actress/2023 KBS 'Morning Yard': "My mom told me to become a talent in 1970, and oh how she made this face not too wide or flat, I really thank my mother."]

She passed away at the age of 75.

She has left us, but her fiery passion, warm affection, and hearty laughter will forever remain by our side.

This is Kim Ha-eun from KBS News.

