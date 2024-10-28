News 9

After slashing through the Philippines Typhoon Chami makes landfall in Vietnam, hotels and airports closed

[Anchor]

If you have plans to travel to Vietnam, you should pay attention to this news.

Typhoon Chami, which has swept through the Philippines, has made landfall in Vietnam.

Operations at major airports have been suspended, and some hotels at popular tourist destinations have closed their doors.

Reporter Jung Yoon-seop has the details.

[Report]

Rough waves crash over the embankment one after another.

The overflowing seawater rushes fiercely into the village.

This is central Vietnam, where Typhoon Chami has made landfall.

Some hotels in famous tourist spots like Da Nang and Thua Thien Hue, which are popular among Koreans, have already closed.

[Hotel staff in Thua Thien Hue, Vietnam: "We are not operating the hotel due to the typhoon. The power is out, so we cannot operate the reservation system."]

Da Nang International Airport is closed until early tomorrow morning, and operations at four major airports have also been suspended.

Vietnamese authorities expect more than 700mm of rainfall by tomorrow and have requested residents to refrain from going out.

[Owner of a Korean restaurant in Da Nang, Vietnam: "We didn't work in the morning. Stores will open in the afternoon, now they are starting to open."]

[Korean resident in Da Nang, Vietnam: "Typhoons come so frequently here, and the government is advising us not to go out..."]

Earlier, nearly 100 people lost their lives in the Philippines due to landslides and other incidents caused by Typhoon Chami.

About 30 people are still missing.

400,000 people have evacuated, and 25,000 houses have been damaged.

Rescue and search operations are ongoing in isolated areas, and the number of casualties is expected to rise.

[Vilma Briyuso, resident of Batangas, Philippines: "We have nothing left. We have no house to go to. I’m just thinking about where to go now, but I have no home."]

Last month, due to Typhoon Yagi, over 320 people died in Vietnam, and more than 40 people were killed or remain missing in the Philippines.

This is Jung Yoon-seop reporting from Bangkok for KBS News.

