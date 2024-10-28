U.S. presidential candidates' matchup in Michigan, neck and neck at swing states

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Let's take a look at the U.S. presidential race.



With less than ten days until the election, it is still unclear who will become president.



Both candidates, Harris and Trump, visited the key battleground state of Michigan.



In the last two elections, Trump and Biden each took a razor-thin margin win in this state.



This is reporter Park Il-jung.



[Report]



Michelle Obama, the wife of former President Barack Obama, has made her first campaign appearance in support of Vice President Harris.



[Michelle Obama/Former First Lady: "A vote for him is a vote against us, against our health, against our worth."]



Amid cheers, Vice President Harris took the stage, emphasizing women's abortion rights while directly addressing Trump's criminal allegations.



[Kamala Harris/U.S. Vice President/Democratic presidential candidate: "I took them on and I won. Well, Michigan, in 10 days, it's Donald Trump's turn."]



At Vice President Harris's rally, her speech was briefly interrupted by protests against the war in Gaza.



Michigan, which has a large Arab population, has expressed dissatisfaction with the Biden administration's handling of Middle Eastern issues.



Former President Trump did not miss this sentiment and brought Muslim leaders to the stage.



[Bilal Alzuhiry/Muslim leader in Michigan: "We as Muslims stand with Trump because he promises peace, he promises peace, not war."]



Targeting the fact that Michigan's main industry is automobile manufacturing, he also emphasized that he would end mandates against electric vehicles.



[Donald Trump/Former President/Republican presidential candidate: "I'm going to bring your jobs back, and I'm going to end the electric mandate, all electric mandate on day one, which is going to cause you, all of you, to lose your job."]



The gap in support of the two candidates in the seven battleground states remains within the margin of error.



Campaign efforts from both sides are bound to intensify.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!