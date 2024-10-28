News 9

Emergence of ‘climate engineering’ to re-freeze Arctic sea ice by 2070

입력 2024.10.28 (01:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Global warming is rapidly reducing Arctic sea ice.

There are projections that all sea ice could melt in 20 years, and to prevent this, 'climate engineering,' which artificially adjusts the climate, is gaining attention.

Kim Se-hyun, a meteorology specialist, reports.

[Report]

Research Vessel Araon operated in the Arctic Ocean for two months last summer.

The researchers on board say that the reduction of Arctic sea ice is at a serious level.

[Yang Eun-jin/Head Researcher, Korea Polar Research Institute of Marine Research Placement: "There is almost no sea ice, so we were able to collect almost 100% of the equipment that we couldn't collect before. We couldn't find solid sea ice, so we had to go further north to barely conduct our research...."]

This is due to global warming, but efforts to reduce carbon emissions to prevent it are slow.

If warming continues at the current rate, projections suggest that all Arctic sea ice could melt in just 20 years.

As the climate crisis looms, 'climate engineering,' which artificially adjusts the climate like artificial rainfall, is gaining attention in academia.

Recently, international researchers analyzed that injecting fine particles that reflect sunlight into the stratosphere at 45 degrees north latitude could restore all Arctic sea ice by around 2070.

This is based on the principle that when a volcano erupts, volcanic ash blocks sunlight and lowers temperatures.

[Kim Hye-mi/Professor, Department of Science Education, Ewha Womans University: "In 1991, the Pinatubo volcano erupted in the Philippines, and the volcanic ash reached the stratosphere, beyond the troposphere, lowering the Earth's average temperature by 0.5 degrees (Celcisu)."]

Countries like the United States, which are advanced in climate research, are also actively increasing investments in 'climate engineering.'

However, there are significant concerns about the side effects of artificially controlling nature.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Emergence of ‘climate engineering’ to re-freeze Arctic sea ice by 2070
    • 입력 2024-10-28 01:05:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

Global warming is rapidly reducing Arctic sea ice.

There are projections that all sea ice could melt in 20 years, and to prevent this, 'climate engineering,' which artificially adjusts the climate, is gaining attention.

Kim Se-hyun, a meteorology specialist, reports.

[Report]

Research Vessel Araon operated in the Arctic Ocean for two months last summer.

The researchers on board say that the reduction of Arctic sea ice is at a serious level.

[Yang Eun-jin/Head Researcher, Korea Polar Research Institute of Marine Research Placement: "There is almost no sea ice, so we were able to collect almost 100% of the equipment that we couldn't collect before. We couldn't find solid sea ice, so we had to go further north to barely conduct our research...."]

This is due to global warming, but efforts to reduce carbon emissions to prevent it are slow.

If warming continues at the current rate, projections suggest that all Arctic sea ice could melt in just 20 years.

As the climate crisis looms, 'climate engineering,' which artificially adjusts the climate like artificial rainfall, is gaining attention in academia.

Recently, international researchers analyzed that injecting fine particles that reflect sunlight into the stratosphere at 45 degrees north latitude could restore all Arctic sea ice by around 2070.

This is based on the principle that when a volcano erupts, volcanic ash blocks sunlight and lowers temperatures.

[Kim Hye-mi/Professor, Department of Science Education, Ewha Womans University: "In 1991, the Pinatubo volcano erupted in the Philippines, and the volcanic ash reached the stratosphere, beyond the troposphere, lowering the Earth's average temperature by 0.5 degrees (Celcisu)."]

Countries like the United States, which are advanced in climate research, are also actively increasing investments in 'climate engineering.'

However, there are significant concerns about the side effects of artificially controlling nature.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이란 ‘즉각대응’ 물러서…이스라엘과 ‘약속대련’ 했나

이란 ‘즉각대응’ 물러서…이스라엘과 ‘약속대련’ 했나
“우리 경제 영향 제한적…<br>필요시 선제 조치”

“우리 경제 영향 제한적…필요시 선제 조치”
한동훈 “대통령에 반대, 모두 사는 길”…민주 “‘특감쇼’ 중단, 특검 찬성해야”

한동훈 “대통령에 반대, 모두 사는 길”…민주 “‘특감쇼’ 중단, 특검 찬성해야”
“북한군 수천 명 쿠르스크 집결”…김정은 측근도 러시아에

“북한군 수천 명 쿠르스크 집결”…김정은 측근도 러시아에
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.