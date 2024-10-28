First goal in 106 days, Joo Min-kyu hopes to “burst goals like a volcano” in remaining matches

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The K League 1 leader Ulsan defeated Pohang, led by Joo Min-kyu who scored his first goal in 106 days, and crossed the halfway mark towards winning the championship for the third consecutive year.



Reporter Son Ki-seong has the details.



[Report]



Ulsan, who had no wins in the last two matches, came out determined against Pohang.



Pohang, not wanting to lose at home, responded with quick counterattacks.



Ulsan quickly retaliated, taking the lead with a goal from Ko Seung-beom assisted by Rubiksson.



As the match heated up in the pouring rain, Pohang's Lee Kyu-baek was sent off for a deep tackle, tipping the game in favor of Ulsan.



In the 64th minute, Joo Min-kyu, receiving a pass from Boyanich, scored his first goal in 106 days.



Joo Min-kyu showcased his composure by controlling the ball in front of the goal and shooting between defenders for his ninth goal.



With Joo Min-kyu's revival, Ulsan secured three points and are expected to confirm their third consecutive K League title if they win their home match against Gangwon on November 1.



[Joo Min-kyu/Ulsan Forward: "I felt very sorry for not scoring until now, but I will try my best to burst goals like a volcano in the remaining matches."]



In Final B, Jeonbuk remain in relegation danger, losing 1-0 to Jeju after conceding a header goal to Song Ju-hun in their away game.



Meanwhile, bottom-placed Incheon defeated Gwangju with a fantastic half-volley shot from Mugosa, closing the gap to 2 points behind 11th place Jeonbuk.



This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.



