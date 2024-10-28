Korean Series Game 5 showdown between KIA and Samsung: repeat of 2017 vs. 2013

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With just one win away from the Korean Series championship title, KIA is determined to finish it off in Game 5, led by Yang Hyun-jong, just like in 2017.



On the other hand, Samsung, cornered with a record of 1 win and 3 losses, dreams of recreating the miracle of 2013 when they came back to win the championship.



Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



The moment Kim Tae-kyun hit a critical grand slam in Game 4, the momentum shifted dramatically in favor of KIA.



It was the fifth grand slam in Korean Series history, and teams that have hit grand slams in the past have all gone on to win the title, highlighting its significant impact on the series.



The starting pitcher for Game 5 will be veteran Yang Hyun-jong.



Because Yang Hyun-jong was the last pitcher in Game 5 of KIA's championship win in 2017, fans' expectations are high.



KIA, aiming for a record 12th championship title, now has a chance to celebrate a home victory for the first time in 37 years.



[Lee Bum-ho/KIA Manager: "We will not think of it as having won 3 games, but rather as needing to win 1 game, and we will do our best in Game 5."]



Samsung, pushed to the brink, has lost Won Tae-in to a shoulder injury, which has ruled him out of both the Korean Series and the Premier 12.



Starting with Lee Seung-hyun, who is making his first-ever postseason start, they are determined to mobilize their entire bullpen for a total offensive effort.



Historically, teams leading 3 wins to 1 in the Korean Series have a 94% chance of winning, and the only team to ever take a come back victory against those odds was Samsung in 2013, so they are hoping to recreate that miracle.



[Park Jin-man/Samsung Manager: "Since we are cornered, we will have to pour out all our available resources into Game 5."]



The Game 5 showdown between KIA, looking to end it, and Samsung, refusing to back down, promises to be a thrilling autumn night match.



KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



