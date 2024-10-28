Ohtani injury dampens Dodgers' celebration of 2-0 World Series lead against Yankees
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The Dodgers opened scoring in the bottom of the second inning with a one-run home run by Korean-American player Tommy Hyunsu Edman.
The home run parade continued in the third inning.
Following Teoscar Hernandez's two-run home run, Freeman, the hero of the first game's "walk-off grand slam," immediately hit a consecutive home run.
On the mound, Japanese pitcher Yamamoto delivered an impressive performance into the seventh inning, allowing only one run.
Despite the Dodgers winning 4-2, alarms were raised when Ohtani suffered a shoulder injury while attempting to steal a base in the seventh inning.
Ohtani is scheduled for a detailed examination tomorrow, so the Dodgers could not fully celebrate their winning streak.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Ohtani injury dampens Dodgers' celebration of 2-0 World Series lead against Yankees
-
- 입력 2024-10-28 02:06:43
- 수정2024-10-28 02:07:44
The Dodgers opened scoring in the bottom of the second inning with a one-run home run by Korean-American player Tommy Hyunsu Edman.
The home run parade continued in the third inning.
Following Teoscar Hernandez's two-run home run, Freeman, the hero of the first game's "walk-off grand slam," immediately hit a consecutive home run.
On the mound, Japanese pitcher Yamamoto delivered an impressive performance into the seventh inning, allowing only one run.
Despite the Dodgers winning 4-2, alarms were raised when Ohtani suffered a shoulder injury while attempting to steal a base in the seventh inning.
Ohtani is scheduled for a detailed examination tomorrow, so the Dodgers could not fully celebrate their winning streak.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.