Ohtani injury dampens Dodgers' celebration of 2-0 World Series lead against Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball achieved their second consecutive victory in the World Series with three home runs, but the injury to superstar Shohei Ohtani has raised alarms.

The Dodgers opened scoring in the bottom of the second inning with a one-run home run by Korean-American player Tommy Hyunsu Edman.

The home run parade continued in the third inning.

Following Teoscar Hernandez's two-run home run, Freeman, the hero of the first game's "walk-off grand slam," immediately hit a consecutive home run.

On the mound, Japanese pitcher Yamamoto delivered an impressive performance into the seventh inning, allowing only one run.

Despite the Dodgers winning 4-2, alarms were raised when Ohtani suffered a shoulder injury while attempting to steal a base in the seventh inning.

Ohtani is scheduled for a detailed examination tomorrow, so the Dodgers could not fully celebrate their winning streak.

