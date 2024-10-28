KB renews identity with ‘3-point basketball’ to take season opener win

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With the departure of Park Ji-soo to Europe, KB has been evaluated to have a weak lineup, but they achieved victory in their season opener with a new strategy of 'three-point basketball.'



Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.



[Report]



This is how KB has decided to fill the void left by their ace Park Ji-soo, who was a symbolic figure of the team.



[Heo Ye-eun/KB Stars/Pre-Game Interview: "We were a team strong in the post, but now I think we can show a lot of three-point basketball from the outside."]



In the season opener against Hana Bank, KB clearly established its new team identity.



In the third quarter, Hana Bank, led by their new recruit Jinan, closed the gap to four points, but Heo Ye-eun's three-point shot opened the water gates.



[Commentary: "What about Heo Ye-eun? From a long distance, it goes in!"]



Additionally, Kang Yi-seul also hit a three-pointer, and KB unleashed a flurry of exciting three-point basketball.



[Kim Eun-hye/KBS Basketball Commentator: "Heo Ye-eun breaks through, and Kang Yi-seul finds the space to make the outside shot."]



Heo Ye-eun also made a crucial steal with 31 seconds left, breaking the opponent's momentum.



With 19 points, including 3 three-pointers, and four steals, Heo Ye-eun's outstanding performance led KB to a perfect victory in their season opener with a new identity.



[Heo Ye-eun/KB Stars: "We may not have the strength in the paint, but instead, the spacing has widened, so I think there will be many bold three-point attempts."]



In women's basketball, with the departures of Park Ji-soo and Park Ji-hyun, the journey of discovering which ace will fill the void has now begun.



This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!