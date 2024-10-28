News 9

KB renews identity with ‘3-point basketball’ to take season opener win

입력 2024.10.28 (02:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

With the departure of Park Ji-soo to Europe, KB has been evaluated to have a weak lineup, but they achieved victory in their season opener with a new strategy of 'three-point basketball.'

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

This is how KB has decided to fill the void left by their ace Park Ji-soo, who was a symbolic figure of the team.

[Heo Ye-eun/KB Stars/Pre-Game Interview: "We were a team strong in the post, but now I think we can show a lot of three-point basketball from the outside."]

In the season opener against Hana Bank, KB clearly established its new team identity.

In the third quarter, Hana Bank, led by their new recruit Jinan, closed the gap to four points, but Heo Ye-eun's three-point shot opened the water gates.

[Commentary: "What about Heo Ye-eun? From a long distance, it goes in!"]

Additionally, Kang Yi-seul also hit a three-pointer, and KB unleashed a flurry of exciting three-point basketball.

[Kim Eun-hye/KBS Basketball Commentator: "Heo Ye-eun breaks through, and Kang Yi-seul finds the space to make the outside shot."]

Heo Ye-eun also made a crucial steal with 31 seconds left, breaking the opponent's momentum.

With 19 points, including 3 three-pointers, and four steals, Heo Ye-eun's outstanding performance led KB to a perfect victory in their season opener with a new identity.

[Heo Ye-eun/KB Stars: "We may not have the strength in the paint, but instead, the spacing has widened, so I think there will be many bold three-point attempts."]

In women's basketball, with the departures of Park Ji-soo and Park Ji-hyun, the journey of discovering which ace will fill the void has now begun.

This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • KB renews identity with ‘3-point basketball’ to take season opener win
    • 입력 2024-10-28 02:07:05
    News 9
[Anchor]

With the departure of Park Ji-soo to Europe, KB has been evaluated to have a weak lineup, but they achieved victory in their season opener with a new strategy of 'three-point basketball.'

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

This is how KB has decided to fill the void left by their ace Park Ji-soo, who was a symbolic figure of the team.

[Heo Ye-eun/KB Stars/Pre-Game Interview: "We were a team strong in the post, but now I think we can show a lot of three-point basketball from the outside."]

In the season opener against Hana Bank, KB clearly established its new team identity.

In the third quarter, Hana Bank, led by their new recruit Jinan, closed the gap to four points, but Heo Ye-eun's three-point shot opened the water gates.

[Commentary: "What about Heo Ye-eun? From a long distance, it goes in!"]

Additionally, Kang Yi-seul also hit a three-pointer, and KB unleashed a flurry of exciting three-point basketball.

[Kim Eun-hye/KBS Basketball Commentator: "Heo Ye-eun breaks through, and Kang Yi-seul finds the space to make the outside shot."]

Heo Ye-eun also made a crucial steal with 31 seconds left, breaking the opponent's momentum.

With 19 points, including 3 three-pointers, and four steals, Heo Ye-eun's outstanding performance led KB to a perfect victory in their season opener with a new identity.

[Heo Ye-eun/KB Stars: "We may not have the strength in the paint, but instead, the spacing has widened, so I think there will be many bold three-point attempts."]

In women's basketball, with the departures of Park Ji-soo and Park Ji-hyun, the journey of discovering which ace will fill the void has now begun.

This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.
허솔지
허솔지 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이란 ‘즉각대응’ 물러서…이스라엘과 ‘약속대련’ 했나

이란 ‘즉각대응’ 물러서…이스라엘과 ‘약속대련’ 했나
“우리 경제 영향 제한적…<br>필요시 선제 조치”

“우리 경제 영향 제한적…필요시 선제 조치”
한동훈 “대통령에 반대, 모두 사는 길”…민주 “‘특감쇼’ 중단, 특검 찬성해야”

한동훈 “대통령에 반대, 모두 사는 길”…민주 “‘특감쇼’ 중단, 특검 찬성해야”
“북한군 수천 명 쿠르스크 집결”…김정은 측근도 러시아에

“북한군 수천 명 쿠르스크 집결”…김정은 측근도 러시아에
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.