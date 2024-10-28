News Today

[News Today] NK BUILDS WALLS ON SEVERED ROADS

입력 2024.10.28 (15:54) 수정 2024.10.28 (15:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Last week, North Korea installed barriers on the Donghae and Gyeongui line roads it had demolished. This activity was captured through satellite images. Seen as an extension of efforts that started in April, these barriers aim to block tank movements and civilian defections.

[REPORT]
This is a land route on the Donghae Line just above the Military Demarcation Line.

The South Korean military spotted, via surveillance equipment, new structures being installed in the area after the North blew up the road on October 15.

Satellite imagery shows a 200-meter-long wall.

The situation is similar with the western Gyeongui Line.

There was nothing until October 12, before the roads were blown up.

Since the 17th, construction activity has been observed, gradually expanding across the area.

Suspected to be barriers, the structures have taken clear shape.

Chung Sung-hak / Korea Inst. for Security Strategy
North Korea is extending tactical roads close to the MDL and appears to be building barriers nearby to deploy troops forward as much as possible.

The South Korean government says it is keeping a close eye on the North building barriers near the MDL.

Kim In-ae/ Deputy spokesperson, Unification Ministry
Following Donghae Line blast, N. Korea appears to be adding barriers, working further at the site, with similar excavation signs seen on Gyeongui Line.

A few days before blowing up the Donghae and Gyeongui Line roads, the North Korean Army announced plans to sever all connections to South Korea and fortify the area with defensive structures. It now appears to be accelerating these follow-up actions.

Previously, North Korea amended its constitution to label South Korea as a hostile nation, signaling a move toward deeper ideological separation.

The North is predicted to take stronger measures to disconnect itself from the South physically.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] NK BUILDS WALLS ON SEVERED ROADS
    • 입력 2024-10-28 15:54:23
    • 수정2024-10-28 15:54:37
    News Today

[LEAD]
Last week, North Korea installed barriers on the Donghae and Gyeongui line roads it had demolished. This activity was captured through satellite images. Seen as an extension of efforts that started in April, these barriers aim to block tank movements and civilian defections.

[REPORT]
This is a land route on the Donghae Line just above the Military Demarcation Line.

The South Korean military spotted, via surveillance equipment, new structures being installed in the area after the North blew up the road on October 15.

Satellite imagery shows a 200-meter-long wall.

The situation is similar with the western Gyeongui Line.

There was nothing until October 12, before the roads were blown up.

Since the 17th, construction activity has been observed, gradually expanding across the area.

Suspected to be barriers, the structures have taken clear shape.

Chung Sung-hak / Korea Inst. for Security Strategy
North Korea is extending tactical roads close to the MDL and appears to be building barriers nearby to deploy troops forward as much as possible.

The South Korean government says it is keeping a close eye on the North building barriers near the MDL.

Kim In-ae/ Deputy spokesperson, Unification Ministry
Following Donghae Line blast, N. Korea appears to be adding barriers, working further at the site, with similar excavation signs seen on Gyeongui Line.

A few days before blowing up the Donghae and Gyeongui Line roads, the North Korean Army announced plans to sever all connections to South Korea and fortify the area with defensive structures. It now appears to be accelerating these follow-up actions.

Previously, North Korea amended its constitution to label South Korea as a hostile nation, signaling a move toward deeper ideological separation.

The North is predicted to take stronger measures to disconnect itself from the South physically.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

한동훈“‘북한 파병’ 야당 입장 밝혀라”…<br>이재명 “전쟁 획책 안 돼”

한동훈“‘북한 파병’ 야당 입장 밝혀라”…이재명 “전쟁 획책 안 돼”
“러시아, 민간 화물차로 북한군 수송 중”…30일 안보리 소집

“러시아, 민간 화물차로 북한군 수송 중”…30일 안보리 소집
윤 대통령 “우크라이나·중동 등 지정학적 리스크 관리 만전”

윤 대통령 “우크라이나·중동 등 지정학적 리스크 관리 만전”
‘아동 성범죄’ 조두순, 근처로 이사…경찰, 순찰 강화

‘아동 성범죄’ 조두순, 근처로 이사…경찰, 순찰 강화
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.