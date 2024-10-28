[News Today] NK BUILDS WALLS ON SEVERED ROADS

Last week, North Korea installed barriers on the Donghae and Gyeongui line roads it had demolished. This activity was captured through satellite images. Seen as an extension of efforts that started in April, these barriers aim to block tank movements and civilian defections.



This is a land route on the Donghae Line just above the Military Demarcation Line.



The South Korean military spotted, via surveillance equipment, new structures being installed in the area after the North blew up the road on October 15.



Satellite imagery shows a 200-meter-long wall.



The situation is similar with the western Gyeongui Line.



There was nothing until October 12, before the roads were blown up.



Since the 17th, construction activity has been observed, gradually expanding across the area.



Suspected to be barriers, the structures have taken clear shape.



Chung Sung-hak / Korea Inst. for Security Strategy

North Korea is extending tactical roads close to the MDL and appears to be building barriers nearby to deploy troops forward as much as possible.



The South Korean government says it is keeping a close eye on the North building barriers near the MDL.



Kim In-ae/ Deputy spokesperson, Unification Ministry

Following Donghae Line blast, N. Korea appears to be adding barriers, working further at the site, with similar excavation signs seen on Gyeongui Line.



A few days before blowing up the Donghae and Gyeongui Line roads, the North Korean Army announced plans to sever all connections to South Korea and fortify the area with defensive structures. It now appears to be accelerating these follow-up actions.



Previously, North Korea amended its constitution to label South Korea as a hostile nation, signaling a move toward deeper ideological separation.



The North is predicted to take stronger measures to disconnect itself from the South physically.