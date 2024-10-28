[News Today] CELEBRITY-ONLY ENTRANCE SCRAPPED

입력 2024-10-28 15:57:05 수정 2024-10-28 15:57:23 News Today





[LEAD]

The Incheon International Airport Corporation has scrapped plans for a 'celebrities-only entrance' amid controversy. This comes just before a day it was set to be enforced. Here's more.



[REPORT]

Incheon International Airport's plan to operate a "celebrities-only entrance" has been scrapped one day before its opening.



The Incheon International Airport Corporation announced that the entrance would not be operated given the controversy surrounding special treatment for celebrities.



A few months earlier, a controversy erupted over excessive security of actor Byeon Woo-seok by his bodyguards at the airport.



Last week, the airport informed entertainment agencies about plans to operate a "celebrity-only entrance."



But it was criticized as an excessive privilege for celebrities.



The plan was again blasted when it came to be known that the official document was sent only to large entertainment companies.



Meanwhile, crowds gather at airports to see celebrities, partly due to their agencies promoting airport fashion by pre-releasing schedules for publicity.



Critics point out that profit-driven activities that threaten people's safety should be avoided.