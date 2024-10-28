[News Today] WONJU HOSTS MANDU FESTIVAL

입력 2024-10-28 17:16:34 수정 2024-10-28 17:16:53 News Today





[LEAD]

Last weekend, Wonju in Gangwon-do Province hosted a unique festival, the Mandu Festival. This event is the only mandu festival across the nation. Despite the cold, it attracted 450,000 visitors over three days. We take you there right now.



[REPORT]

Steamy, appetizing mandu sitting on a steamer.



Colorful fried mandu sizzling on an iron pan.



These Korean dumplings are perfect in the cold season.



Their appearance and taste differ depending on who makes them.



Jeon In-sook/Festival participant

Made just like mother used to. When the dumplings cool, some sesame oil and soy sauce makes them truly delicious.



Wonju in Gangwon-do Province hosted its second yearly mandu festival.



More than 100 types of mandu were prepared under 10 themes.



The festival also featured unique dumplings combined with traditional cuisines of other countries, including Nepal and Vietnam.



Participants showed off their mandu-making skills and a mandu speed-eating contest was also held.



Song Seong-jin/ Seoul resident

I entered to win, but tough competition made it challenging. It was a fun experience!



Mandu became a local specialty of Wonju shortly after the Korean War.



They were made from flour from the U.S. military and led to the creation of the Joongang Market mandu alley.



Those stuffed with various ingredients, such as pheasant meat and kimchi, are specialties of Wonju.



Shin Hyun-sik/ Chief director, 2024 Wonju Mandu Festival

By connecting 5 traditional markets, we plan to revive the old town and promote Wonju as a city to enjoy food.



Korea's kimchi mandu was included in CNN's 2024 list of the world's tastiest dumplings.



The Wonju city government is planning to further support and foster the mandu festival into a global event.