News Today

[News Today] WONJU HOSTS MANDU FESTIVAL

입력 2024.10.28 (17:16) 수정 2024.10.28 (17:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Last weekend, Wonju in Gangwon-do Province hosted a unique festival, the Mandu Festival. This event is the only mandu festival across the nation. Despite the cold, it attracted 450,000 visitors over three days. We take you there right now.

[REPORT]
Steamy, appetizing mandu sitting on a steamer.

Colorful fried mandu sizzling on an iron pan.

These Korean dumplings are perfect in the cold season.

Their appearance and taste differ depending on who makes them.

Jeon In-sook/Festival participant
Made just like mother used to. When the dumplings cool, some sesame oil and soy sauce makes them truly delicious.

Wonju in Gangwon-do Province hosted its second yearly mandu festival.

More than 100 types of mandu were prepared under 10 themes.

The festival also featured unique dumplings combined with traditional cuisines of other countries, including Nepal and Vietnam.

Participants showed off their mandu-making skills and a mandu speed-eating contest was also held.

Song Seong-jin/ Seoul resident
I entered to win, but tough competition made it challenging. It was a fun experience!

Mandu became a local specialty of Wonju shortly after the Korean War.

They were made from flour from the U.S. military and led to the creation of the Joongang Market mandu alley.

Those stuffed with various ingredients, such as pheasant meat and kimchi, are specialties of Wonju.

Shin Hyun-sik/ Chief director, 2024 Wonju Mandu Festival
By connecting 5 traditional markets, we plan to revive the old town and promote Wonju as a city to enjoy food.

Korea's kimchi mandu was included in CNN's 2024 list of the world's tastiest dumplings.

The Wonju city government is planning to further support and foster the mandu festival into a global event.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] WONJU HOSTS MANDU FESTIVAL
    • 입력 2024-10-28 17:16:34
    • 수정2024-10-28 17:16:53
    News Today

[LEAD]
Last weekend, Wonju in Gangwon-do Province hosted a unique festival, the Mandu Festival. This event is the only mandu festival across the nation. Despite the cold, it attracted 450,000 visitors over three days. We take you there right now.

[REPORT]
Steamy, appetizing mandu sitting on a steamer.

Colorful fried mandu sizzling on an iron pan.

These Korean dumplings are perfect in the cold season.

Their appearance and taste differ depending on who makes them.

Jeon In-sook/Festival participant
Made just like mother used to. When the dumplings cool, some sesame oil and soy sauce makes them truly delicious.

Wonju in Gangwon-do Province hosted its second yearly mandu festival.

More than 100 types of mandu were prepared under 10 themes.

The festival also featured unique dumplings combined with traditional cuisines of other countries, including Nepal and Vietnam.

Participants showed off their mandu-making skills and a mandu speed-eating contest was also held.

Song Seong-jin/ Seoul resident
I entered to win, but tough competition made it challenging. It was a fun experience!

Mandu became a local specialty of Wonju shortly after the Korean War.

They were made from flour from the U.S. military and led to the creation of the Joongang Market mandu alley.

Those stuffed with various ingredients, such as pheasant meat and kimchi, are specialties of Wonju.

Shin Hyun-sik/ Chief director, 2024 Wonju Mandu Festival
By connecting 5 traditional markets, we plan to revive the old town and promote Wonju as a city to enjoy food.

Korea's kimchi mandu was included in CNN's 2024 list of the world's tastiest dumplings.

The Wonju city government is planning to further support and foster the mandu festival into a global event.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘여당 배제’ 상설특검 가시권…운영소위 야당 단독처리

[속보] ‘여당 배제’ 상설특검 가시권…운영소위 야당 단독처리
한동훈 “‘북한 파병’ 야당 입장 밝혀라”…이재명 “전쟁 획책 안 돼”

한동훈 “‘북한 파병’ 야당 입장 밝혀라”…이재명 “전쟁 획책 안 돼”
“러시아, 민간 화물차로 북한군 수송 중”…30일 안보리 소집

“러시아, 민간 화물차로 북한군 수송 중”…30일 안보리 소집
전공의 대표 “내년 의대 증원 강행하면 2026년 입시 중단될 수도”

전공의 대표 “내년 의대 증원 강행하면 2026년 입시 중단될 수도”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.