[News Today] SEOUL’S BEST FOLIAGE SPOTS

Autumn is in full swing, and you can see vibrant foliage everywhere you to go in Korea. Although not at its peak, major sites are attracting large crowds. Today, we look at some famous downtown autumn spots.



Ancient royal palaces against the backdrop of the clear blue skies make the downtown scenery all the more mesmerizing.



With each passing day, autumn colors around the Junghwajeon and Seokjojeon halls of Deoksugung Palace become brighter.



The stone wall path near the palace is crowded with visitors seeking to soak in the scenic view.



Families and couples take photos to capture their happy moments together.



Shin Hye-jin / Hwaseong resident

I went to high school in this neighborhood. It has remained unchanged since then. I like its serene ambience.



Downtown parks also draw visitors with their autumn foliage.



A pond and lush gingko trees create a beautiful view.



Dogs taking walks in the park have a whale of a time playing on the lawn.



Ki Ho-yeon / Seoul resident

It's beautiful when it's still green, but I think it'll be even more beautiful when leaves change color. I want to come and see them next time.



The Seoul metropolitan government has selected the most scenic 103 autumn foliage spots in the city, including Maeheon Citizens' Forest, Bongsan cypress forest and Ohyeon-ro 20-gil in Gangbuk-gu District.



More information on these places spanning some 150km can be found on the Seoul metropolitan government's website and the Smart Seoul Map.



Yoo Hye-mi / Seoul Metropolitan Government

The selected places have beautiful trees and scenic foliage in fall. You can really feel the scent of fall there.



Because of the prolonged heat this year, autumn colors on Bukhansan Mountain on the outskirts of Seoul are not expected to peak until around Oct. 30 and as for the downtown area - some time in early November.