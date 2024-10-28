[News Today] TRIBUTE CONCERT FOR SHIN HAE-CHUL

Sunday marked the tenth anniversary of Korea's famous singer Shin Hae-chul's death. A tribute concert commemorating his life was held at Yeongjongdo Island in Incheon.



Sunday marked the tenth anniversary of singer Shin Hae-chul's death.



Last weekend, a tribute concert for the singer was held for two days at Yeongjongdo Island in Incheon.



The concert featured NEXT, the rock band where Shin was the leader as well as his fellow singers, includingd Psy and Lee Seung-hwan.



BTS member J-Hope, who was recently discharged from his military service, sent a video message to show his respect for the late singer.



Also, Shin's studio was recreated and his favorite items were displayed at the concert venue.



In time for the tenth anniversary of his death, more people are revisiting Shin's music.



On one music platform, the number of streams and searches for Shin's songs spiked in the first 15 days of this month.



The most streamed songs were two of his biggest hits 'To You' and 'Don't Put on a Sad Face'.