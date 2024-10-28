[Exclusive] Korean citizen detained in China on espionage under new law

동영상 고정 취소

It has been confirmed through KBS reporting that a Korean national has been arrested and detained on suspicion of espionage in China.



This is the first case of a Korean citizen being detained since the implementation of the revised anti-espionage law, which significantly expanded the scope of espionage allegations.



This is a special report by correspondent Kim Hyo-shin.



[Report]



A Korean national in his 50s, A, resides in Hefei, Anhui Province, China.



He had been working in China since 2016 and living with his wife and two daughters.



However, in December of last year, investigators from the National Security Bureau of Hefei City barged into A's home one morning.



[A's family/voice altered: "My father was sleeping in his pajamas... he was just taken away in a daze."]



According to the 'surveillance notice' presented by the Chinese investigators at the time, A is under suspicion of 'espionage.'



The investigators did not inform him of the detailed allegations and confined A in a hotel, controlling his contact with his family while conducting investigations for five months.



[A's family: "The investigation was ongoing inside the hotel.... I cannot confirm whether the investigation was conducted in a proper manner regarding human rights or personal safety."]



In May, the Chinese prosecution took over A's case from the National Security Bureau and detained him.



It is reported that he is charged with violating the 'revised anti-espionage law,' which significantly expanded the scope of espionage allegations.



This is the first time a Korean citizen has been detained under this law.



Having been imprisoned for five months, A's family complained that he has not received his medication for diabetes, which he suffers from.



The Korean Embassy in China denied that any Korean citizen had been arrested on charges of violating the anti-espionage law even until A's detention in May.



However, when KBS recently inquired about A's detention and whether sufficient diplomatic assistance was being provided, the embassy changed its stance, stating that it could not confirm related details.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



