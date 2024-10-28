News 9

[Exclusive] Espionage charges for suspected leak of Chinese semiconductor information

[Anchor]

So, what is the reason for the espionage allegations?

He is suspected of leaking semiconductor-related information from China to South Korea.

Our reporter Kim Min-jung continues with the report.

[Report]

ChangXin Memory Technology(CXMT), considered a leader in China's DRAM semiconductor industry.

The security is so tight that the building's exterior is hardly visible, hidden by dense trees.

Starting as a latecomer, it has actively recruited overseas talent, narrowing the technology gap with global leaders to around seven years, gaining worldwide attention.

CXMT first hired ten South Korean semiconductor personnel in 2016, and Mr. A joined the company at that time.

Mr. A, who worked for nearly 20 years as an 'ion implantation' technician in Samsung's semiconductor division, was responsible for the same tasks at CXMT.

This process involves using a laser to etch circuits onto semiconductor wafers and injecting ions to allow electricity to flow.

Afterward, Mr. A worked at two other semiconductor companies in China, but the Hefei Public Security Bureau suspects that he leaked semiconductor-related information to South Korea while working at CXMT.

However, a colleague who worked with Mr. A at CXMT stated in a call with KBS that Mr. A was not in a position to access core technologies or information.

[Mr. A's family/voice altered: "He was not in a position to have access to any core semiconductor technology that would be classified as state secrets...."]

Mr. A can meet with his lawyer in detention, but the meetings are limited to one hour, making it difficult to receive adequate legal assistance.

He is expected to stand trial as early as next month, and if the espionage charges are confirmed, there is a possibility of a sentence of ten years or more.

His family has appealed to the diplomatic authorities to allow him to be investigated in South Korea before the trial.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Hefei, China.

