[Exclusive] Gov't source: casualties among N. Korean troops expected in close combat with Ukrainian drones

[Anchor]

The Ukrainian military is deploying thousands of drones to meticulously locate and attack soldiers hiding everywhere.

The North Korean troops deployed to Russia are vulnerable to such close-range drone combat, unlike urban warfare or rear disruptions, leading to predictions of high casualty rates.

This is an exclusive report by reporter Kim Yong-jun.

[Report]

One drone relentlessly chases after Russian soldiers as if playing tag.

They try to block the drone with both hands but ultimately fall victim to the attack.

Another Russian soldier, after receiving warning shots from a drone, quickly hides under a tree but cannot evade the low-flying drone.

A government source familiar with the situation in the Ukraine war informed KBS that this scenario represents the future of the North Korean troops to be deployed in the war.

The source stated, "Ukraine is launching thousands of advanced drones to locate and attack not only Russian soldiers on the ground but also those hiding."

Soldiers hiding in trenches or foxholes are targeted through the drone's thermal tracking capabilities, which detect human warmth.

The source explained that while the Russian military uses 'foil' to block such thermal detection, it is ineffective.

Ukraine is also tracking the movements of Russian supply lines with drones, focusing attacks on those locations.

Furthermore, the fact that the deployed North Korean troops are special forces known as the Storm Corps could potentially increase casualties.

A senior military official explained to KBS, "The nature of the Ukraine war has shifted from conventional infantry close combat to close combat utilizing drones, and while special forces may be accustomed to urban warfare or rear disruptions, they are likely to be very vulnerable in close combats using drones on the plains."

He also added, "The deployed North Korean troops are teenagers to young adults without combat experience, and facing modern warfare tactics without proper training and relying solely on morale is akin to going to their deaths."

This is KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.

