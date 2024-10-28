News 9

Golfer Kim Joo-hyung faces controversy for property damage after tournament loss

[Anchor]

Golf player Kim Joo-hyung is under controversy after it was revealed that he damaged property at a golf course following his loss at a domestic golf tournament yesterday (10.27).

The Korea Professional Golfers' Association is investigating the matter and considering disciplinary actions.

Son Ki-seong reports.

[Report]

In the first playoff of the Genesis Championship that concluded yesterday, Kim Joo-hyung made a significant mistake while taking a shot from the bunker lip.

As the once-perfect Kim Joo-hyung crumbled in an instant, An Byeong-hun seized the opportunity to make a birdie and claimed the KPGA Tour championship for the first time in nine years.

After congratulating An Byeong-hun, Kim Joo-hyung could not contain his anger and broke a door after entering the locker room.

Kim Joo-hyung's mother stated, "When Kim Joo-hyung finished the game and opened the locker room door, it got slightly damaged," and added, "If compensation is necessary, please contact me," in a text to a KPGA official.

It is not uncommon for players on the PGA Tour to express their frustration by breaking clubs due to their own mistakes.

However, actions like breaking property belonging to others or shared assets, as in this case, are difficult to justify.

The Korea Professional Golfers' Association is considering convening a disciplinary committee to determine what kind of punishment to impose on Kim Joo-hyung.

[Lee Jun-woo/KPGA Tour Secretary General: "The incident of property damage that occurred yesterday is somewhat rare, so we plan to accurately ascertain the facts first and then consider whether to refer it to the disciplinary committee."]

In professional sports like baseball and tennis, when players are frustrated with their performance or disagree with referee decisions, they sometimes lose control and break helmets or bats.

In the 1999 playoffs, Lotte's Jose threw a bat into the Samsung stands, leading to a major brawl.

Fans are particularly disappointed with Kim Joo-hyung's actions, as he has been thriving with three wins on the PGA Tour at just 22 years old.

This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.