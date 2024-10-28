News 9

Han calls for joint condemnation of N. Korea; Lee opposes any scheming for war

[Anchor]

There is ongoing political contention regarding our government's response to North Korea's deployment to Russia.

The ruling party criticized the Democratic Party for using national security as a means of attack.

The Democratic Party countered that we must not bring war to the Korean Peninsula.

Kim Jin-ho reports.

[Report]

The Democratic Party is particularly focused on the 'government observation team'.

They argue that we must not assist in interrogating North Korean prisoners or send personnel to observe the war.

This is due to the potential of bringing war to the Korean Peninsula.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Why would an official institution of the Republic of Korea participate in the interrogation of war prisoners from another country? Is this sane? We should not be scheming for war, but rather taking care of people's livelihoods and the economy."]

Regarding the so-called 'request for bombing the North Korean army', a resolution to expel Representative Han Ki-ho of the People Power Party has even been proposed.

[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Member/KBS 1 Radio 'Intensive Current Affairs': "The instigation of war and the conspiracy of martial law that we have been pointing out are all interconnected, and the core of this is maintaining power."]

The People Power Party demanded that the Democratic Party clearly state its position, arguing that they are not properly condemning North Korean's deployment.

They particularly raised their voices against using the national security crisis for a regime change offensive, urging the government and ruling party not to deflect blame.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "What is the Democratic Party's true stance on North Korea's participation in war? We request that the Democratic Party join us in condemning this participation, which undermines world peace and harms the national interest and security of the Republic of Korea."]

Representative Han Ki-ho, who is at the center of the 'text controversy', also harshly criticized the Democratic Party.

[Han Ki-ho/People Power Party Member: "It is about making Kim Jong-un acknowledge the deployment and informing the North Korean people about the fact that their beloved sons are being sent as cannon fodder to stop the atrocities. What is the problem with that?"]

As the contention heated up, the Democratic Party decided to submit a resolution calling for the withdrawal of the North Korean troops and the stabilization of peace on the Korean Peninsula soon.

However, both parties are in a standoff over whether the National Assembly's consent is needed for the dispatch of the government observation team.

KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.

