Confidential document on greenbelt release project suspected of being leaked to Myung Tae-kyun

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The key figure in the allegations of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's involvement in candidate nominations, Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, is suspected of having received a confidential document that includes the status of large-scale idle land in Changwon City.



Upon securing and verifying this document, it contained detailed information not only about the promotion of the greenbelt release project in the Changwon area but also the hoped-for selling prices of the owners.



Song Hyun-jun reports.



[Report]



This is a report on the status of industrial complexes and public properties prepared by Changwon City in November 2022.



It is one of the confidential documents that are alleged to have been leaked to Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.



The reporters obtained this document from Kang Hye-kyung, who served as the accounting manager for former lawmaker Kim Yeong-seon, and analyzed it.



The document, which is about 170 pages long, encompasses the status of national and public lands in the Changwon area, industrial complexes, and large development project data.



In particular, it includes information on expected areas for greenbelt release as well as the hoped-for selling prices of the owners.



Additionally, it clearly outlines the issues and key points that would arise if the greenbelt were to be released.



It even states on the cover that there are concerns about "personal information leakage and real estate speculation," emphasizing "prohibition of external leakage."



[Jeong Sang-cheol/Professor of Real Estate at Changshin University: "I believe there is sufficient concern that it could be used for speculation. Furthermore, I think it also carries the risk of distorting the (real estate) market."]



Kang's side claims that this document was prepared by Changwon City at the request of Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.



In response, Changwon City explained that while they created this document to attract investment, they have never directly reported it to Mr. Myung and do not know how it was leaked.



[Changwon City Official/Voice Altered: "We talked to all the relevant department heads. No one has gone to report to Mr. Myung, so we currently cannot find out (the cause of the leak)."]



Following allegations that Mr. Myung Tae-kyun received information on the selection of the second national industrial complex in Changwon in advance, he is now suspected of having received confidential real estate speculation information as well, but he has not disclosed his position.



KBS News, Song Hyun-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!