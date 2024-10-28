Remembering victims: second anniversary of Itaewon tragedy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tomorrow (10.29) marks two years since the Itaewon tragedy.



It was a large-scale disaster that claimed 159 lives.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung spoke with the bereaved families about the past two years.



[Report]



The site of the tragedy where 159 lives were tragically lost.



We offer a moment of silence to honor the young lives that never bloomed.



[Lee Jeong-min/Chairperson of the Itaewon Tragedy Bereaved Families Association/Father of the late Lee Joo-young: "Even though those children came here, we had to ensure that they could return home safely...."]



As October returns, the longing deepens.



[Kang Seon-yi/Mother of the late Lee Sang-eun: "It feels like I am living in October 2022 again. So it hurts a lot...."]



They have been crushed by the barrage of sharp criticisms and speculations.



[Im Ik-cheol/Father of the late Im Jong-won: "I never once asked for funeral expenses, but after that, people said, did he die while saving the country? Why are you using national funds for this?"]



What lifted them up again was the empathy and solidarity of the citizens.



[Kang Seon-yi/Mother of the late Lee Sang-eun: "People cried with us and asked if they could hug us, and I think it is through that empathy and solidarity that we have been able to endure until now...."]



After a long journey, the establishment of a special investigation committee was achieved.



The quest for the truth and accountability of that day is not over.



[Im Ik-cheol/Father of the late Im Jong-won: "Watching the not guilty verdict, I couldn't help but doubt whether we live in a just society. It is truly devastating."]



The memorial space 'House of Stars' has yet to find a permanent location.



It has been decided to move near Gyeongbokgung Station next month, but it is still a temporary space.



[Im Ik-cheol/Father of the late Im Jong-won: "Since it is a commercial building, I think we will probably sign a contract on a yearly basis...."]



For the sake of commemorating and remembering the tragedy, we hope a formal memorial space will be established.



[Kang Seon-yi/Mother of the late Lee Sang-eun: "I hope we can remember the tragedy and address the social issues surrounding it, creating an atmosphere where we can respect each other's lives...."]



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!