Remembering victims: second anniversary of Itaewon tragedy

[Anchor]

Tomorrow (10.29) marks two years since the Itaewon tragedy.

It was a large-scale disaster that claimed 159 lives.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung spoke with the bereaved families about the past two years.

[Report]

The site of the tragedy where 159 lives were tragically lost.

We offer a moment of silence to honor the young lives that never bloomed.

[Lee Jeong-min/Chairperson of the Itaewon Tragedy Bereaved Families Association/Father of the late Lee Joo-young: "Even though those children came here, we had to ensure that they could return home safely...."]

As October returns, the longing deepens.

[Kang Seon-yi/Mother of the late Lee Sang-eun: "It feels like I am living in October 2022 again. So it hurts a lot...."]

They have been crushed by the barrage of sharp criticisms and speculations.

[Im Ik-cheol/Father of the late Im Jong-won: "I never once asked for funeral expenses, but after that, people said, did he die while saving the country? Why are you using national funds for this?"]

What lifted them up again was the empathy and solidarity of the citizens.

[Kang Seon-yi/Mother of the late Lee Sang-eun: "People cried with us and asked if they could hug us, and I think it is through that empathy and solidarity that we have been able to endure until now...."]

After a long journey, the establishment of a special investigation committee was achieved.

The quest for the truth and accountability of that day is not over.

[Im Ik-cheol/Father of the late Im Jong-won: "Watching the not guilty verdict, I couldn't help but doubt whether we live in a just society. It is truly devastating."]

The memorial space 'House of Stars' has yet to find a permanent location.

It has been decided to move near Gyeongbokgung Station next month, but it is still a temporary space.

[Im Ik-cheol/Father of the late Im Jong-won: "Since it is a commercial building, I think we will probably sign a contract on a yearly basis...."]

For the sake of commemorating and remembering the tragedy, we hope a formal memorial space will be established.

[Kang Seon-yi/Mother of the late Lee Sang-eun: "I hope we can remember the tragedy and address the social issues surrounding it, creating an atmosphere where we can respect each other's lives...."]

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

