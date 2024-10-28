[Exclusive] SK Group chairman's divorce awaits Supreme Court verdict

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The 'divorce of the century' lawsuit between SK Chairman Chey Tae-won and Art Center Nabi Director Roh So-young.



In May, the appellate court ruled that Chairman Chey should divide 1.38 trillion won in assets with Director Roh, effectively siding with her.



Now, the case has moved to the Supreme Court.



Nov. 8 is considered the first fateful day.



The Supreme Court must decide within four months whether to enter full deliberation on the appeal filed by Chairman Chey, with that day being the deadline.



If the Supreme Court dismisses the appeal on the grounds of 'no grounds for review' citing no issues with the original ruling, the appellate court's decision will be upheld. If not, a formal hearing will take place.



As the lawsuit of the century approaches its final chapter, reporter Lee Ho-jun has exclusively obtained the appeal brief submitted by Chairman Chey.



[Report]



'Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.'



Chairman Chey's side explained the process of his marriage and divorce with Director Roh by quoting Tolstoy's novel 'Anna Karenina.'



They stated that "from around 1998, after the deaths of the late Chairman Chey Jong-hyun and his wife, the discord became irreparable, and they maintained a 'marriage of convenience.'" While Chey still repents over his extramarital child, they emphasized that "the protection of the child had to be the top priority," revealing the reasons for the divorce.



Regarding the appellate court's ruling to divide 1.38 trillion won, they argued that "the negative value judgment against Chairman Chey was a premise due to the infidelity and the extramarital child."



While the responsibility for the divorce lies with Chairman Chey, they stressed that "the application and enforcement of the law must be carried out fairly."



They also explained that assets such as SK stocks were acquired with funds gifted to him by the late chairman, classifying them as 'special property.'



They argued that if all assets accumulated during the 'long-term marriage' were uniformly divided, the principle of separate property under civil law would become meaningless and merely formal.



[Chey Tae-won/SK Group Chairman/Last June: "I heard that whether stocks are subject to division is a very critical and significant error related to the premise."]



Director Roh's side countered in their response that "there was a unique and irreplaceable form of active support that no one else could provide, due to the special status of former President Roh Tae-woo."



They emphasized that "Chairman Chey insisted that if Director Roh were to work, she should work in the field of art," and that Director Roh's sacrifices and contributions should be fairly evaluated in the asset division.



Director Roh's side rebutted that Chairman Chey's side is misleadingly suggesting that the survival of the group depends on the asset division, which is an unfounded claim equating the company with himself.



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



