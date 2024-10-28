Essential safety tips for navigating dense crowds

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's summarize the tips for staying safe in a crowd.



If you find yourself trapped in a crowd, you should cross your arms in front of your chest to create space.



If you are swept away and fall, it is important to keep your back facing the sky.



For more details, reporter Lee Seung-cheol will provide the information.



[Report]



Even with just five or six people standing in one square meter, accidents can occur due to crowd density.



During the Itaewon disaster, the density exceeded this by more than double.



[Kim Beom-jun/Fire Chief/Professor at Gyeonggi-do Safety Experience Center: "How many people are currently in a 1m by 1m space? Everyone? 16 people."]



This is an educational booth that allows you to experience the crowd density during the disaster in a one square meter area.



When nine people entered, the space was filled, and it became difficult to close the door from the twelfth person.



[Song Ye-na/Youth Member of Yeoju 119: "It was really hard because my body was being compressed, and I couldn't breathe well."]



When caught in a crowd like this, securing space for breathing is the most important thing.



[Kim Beom-jun/Fire Chief/Professor at Gyeonggi-do Safety Experience Center: "With your left hand, grab your right bicep, and with your left hand, hold your right elbow."]



Crossing your arms creates space in front of your chest, and you must not lower your arms.



Carrying a bag can have a similar effect.



If you are swept away and fall, it is safest to curl your body like a fetus.



[Kim Beom-jun/Fire Chief/Professor at Gyeonggi-do Safety Experience Center: "Cover your head and curl your body as much as possible. This way, you secure space in front of your chest and can reduce the impact if someone falls on top of you."]



In crowded places where you might bump into others, experts advise that it is safer to move diagonally with the flow of the crowd rather than against it.



This is KBS News, Lee Seung-cheol.



