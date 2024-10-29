Lab-grown industry expands from diamonds to artificial blood

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



These days, the industry producing natural substance alternatives in laboratories is growing significantly.



From diamonds to artificial blood, it is now possible to create these in a lab.



What is the current level of technology and what challenges lie ahead? Reporter Hwang Jeong-ho has the details.



[Report]



The typical octahedral structure of a diamond.



It looks like a natural diamond, but it is what is known as a 'lab-grown diamond' created in a laboratory.



By artificially bonding carbon, diamond crystals with properties identical to natural ones have been produced.



The price is only about one-fifth that of natural diamonds.



[Kang Seong-hyuk/CEO of KDT DIAMOND: "It grows to about 1mm in thickness in approximately 100 hours. Therefore, the time required to create a 1-carat rough stone is roughly around 400 to 500 hours."]



This research institute is taking on the challenge of producing 'artificial blood.'



They are developing artificial red blood cells that can replace red blood cells, which supply oxygen to cells, and if successful in commercialization, stable blood supply and technological expansion into related industries are also expected.



[Joo Ji-hyun/Director of the Catholic University of Korea Stem Cell Research Institute: "Starting from stem cells, if we add various substances and adjust the environment, we can create red blood cells."]



With advanced technology, 'lab-grown' artificial substances similar to natural materials are being produced in laboratories.



Thanks to technological advancements, this field is rapidly growing in various sectors.



Recently, meat grown in laboratories using animal cells has also taken its first steps in the development of cultured meat technology.



[Kim Byeong-hoon/CEO of Space F: "Originally, when we obtain cells from livestock, those cells also undergo the aging process as they proliferate. We have established an embryonic stem cell line..."]



The 'lab-grown' industry is gaining attention as a next-generation industry alongside the spread of practical and ethical consumption.



However, there is also a need for related systems to support clear definitions and labeling standards for products.



This is KBS News, Hwang Jeong-ho.



