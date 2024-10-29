News 9

Survey finds 4 in 10 teens skip brushing after lunch, raising health risks

[Anchor]

A survey has revealed that 4 out of 10 teenagers do not brush their teeth after lunch.

Such habits not only harm oral hygiene but can also increase the risk of obesity.

Park Kwang-sik, a medical specialist reporter, has the story.

[Report]

Elementary school students learning how to brush their teeth at a hospital.

They practice brushing three times a day.

[Kim Ha-on/Elementary Student/1st Grade: "If you don't brush your teeth, the bacteria will make your teeth rot...."]

However, as students advance in grades, more of them skip brushing after lunch.

[Yeo Min-kyung/Parent: "I know that my second child is doing well (brushing after lunch), but my first child, who is now in the upper grade of elementary school, is not doing it."]

In fact, a study by Yonsei University found that 41% of over 130,000 teenagers did not brush their teeth after lunch.

In particular, students who do not brush after lunch have a 10% higher risk of obesity.

Poor oral hygiene can lead to increased inflammation levels throughout the body, which can raise the risk of obesity.

Additionally, skipping brushing can be seen as a sign of neglecting overall health management, similar to overeating or lack of exercise.

[Kim Hyun-kyu/Clinical Instructor, Department of Psychiatry, Yonsei University College of Medicine: "When oral health (hygiene) is poor, inflammation can spread and be linked to physical diseases (obesity). The habit of brushing teeth itself can represent indicators of healthy behavior in daily life...."]

When academic stress is added, maintaining oral care becomes even more challenging.

[Kang Jeong-min/Professor of Pediatric Dentistry, Yonsei University Dental Hospital: "Many students spend more than 12 hours without brushing their teeth, staying up late because they are too focused on their studies."]

Experts emphasize that brushing teeth should become a consistent habit, just like hand washing.

Carrying a portable toothbrush and toothpaste can be the first step in maintaining health.

This is KBS News, Park Kwang-sik.

