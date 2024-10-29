Volleyball legend Yeo Oh-hyun retires and begins new journey as coach
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
At the age of 46, setting the record as the oldest active player in professional volleyball, Yeo Oh-hyun held a belated retirement ceremony over the weekend.
Like that another volleyball legend departed, reporter Park Jumi reports.
[Report]
After meeting fans on the court for 20 years, Yeo Oh-hyun now greets them outside.
[Yeo Oh-hyun: "Enjoy your meal~"]
On the court where wearing a uniform is more familiar, he speaks for the last time as a player in casual clothes.
[Yeo Oh-hyun: "Everyone~ I love you. I was happy."]
Receiving the ball time and again, he was a solid defensive libero.
Yeo Oh-hyun is the very history of the V-League.
He has never missed a single season since its inception and is known for his dedication.
Various first records speak for themselves.
He was a championship expert, winning 9 titles while moving between the two leading teams, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance and Hyundai Capital.
Over 20 years, he played 625 matches and received a staggering 5,219 balls.
Showing consistency and quiet strength, the juniors gave him a warm round of applause.
[Moon Sung-min/Hyundai Capital: "Just training together was a really big experience and the best gift for me."]
Marking the end of a long journey, Yeo Oh-hyun announced his new start as a coach with IBK Industrial Bank's women's team under coach Kim Ho-cheol starting this season.
[Yeo Oh-hyun/IBK Industrial Bank Coach: "I really tried not to cry. I was told that our female players would tease me if I cried... Now that I'm on the path of a coach, I hope to win my 10th championship ring under Coach Kim."]
This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Volleyball legend Yeo Oh-hyun retires and begins new journey as coach
-
- 입력 2024-10-29 00:22:10
At the age of 46, setting the record as the oldest active player in professional volleyball, Yeo Oh-hyun held a belated retirement ceremony over the weekend.
Like that another volleyball legend departed, reporter Park Jumi reports.
[Report]
After meeting fans on the court for 20 years, Yeo Oh-hyun now greets them outside.
[Yeo Oh-hyun: "Enjoy your meal~"]
On the court where wearing a uniform is more familiar, he speaks for the last time as a player in casual clothes.
[Yeo Oh-hyun: "Everyone~ I love you. I was happy."]
Receiving the ball time and again, he was a solid defensive libero.
Yeo Oh-hyun is the very history of the V-League.
He has never missed a single season since its inception and is known for his dedication.
Various first records speak for themselves.
He was a championship expert, winning 9 titles while moving between the two leading teams, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance and Hyundai Capital.
Over 20 years, he played 625 matches and received a staggering 5,219 balls.
Showing consistency and quiet strength, the juniors gave him a warm round of applause.
[Moon Sung-min/Hyundai Capital: "Just training together was a really big experience and the best gift for me."]
Marking the end of a long journey, Yeo Oh-hyun announced his new start as a coach with IBK Industrial Bank's women's team under coach Kim Ho-cheol starting this season.
[Yeo Oh-hyun/IBK Industrial Bank Coach: "I really tried not to cry. I was told that our female players would tease me if I cried... Now that I'm on the path of a coach, I hope to win my 10th championship ring under Coach Kim."]
This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
-
-
박주미 기자 jjum@kbs.co.kr박주미 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.