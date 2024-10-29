Volleyball legend Yeo Oh-hyun retires and begins new journey as coach

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



At the age of 46, setting the record as the oldest active player in professional volleyball, Yeo Oh-hyun held a belated retirement ceremony over the weekend.



Like that another volleyball legend departed, reporter Park Jumi reports.



[Report]



After meeting fans on the court for 20 years, Yeo Oh-hyun now greets them outside.



[Yeo Oh-hyun: "Enjoy your meal~"]



On the court where wearing a uniform is more familiar, he speaks for the last time as a player in casual clothes.



[Yeo Oh-hyun: "Everyone~ I love you. I was happy."]



Receiving the ball time and again, he was a solid defensive libero.



Yeo Oh-hyun is the very history of the V-League.



He has never missed a single season since its inception and is known for his dedication.



Various first records speak for themselves.



He was a championship expert, winning 9 titles while moving between the two leading teams, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance and Hyundai Capital.



Over 20 years, he played 625 matches and received a staggering 5,219 balls.



Showing consistency and quiet strength, the juniors gave him a warm round of applause.



[Moon Sung-min/Hyundai Capital: "Just training together was a really big experience and the best gift for me."]



Marking the end of a long journey, Yeo Oh-hyun announced his new start as a coach with IBK Industrial Bank's women's team under coach Kim Ho-cheol starting this season.



[Yeo Oh-hyun/IBK Industrial Bank Coach: "I really tried not to cry. I was told that our female players would tease me if I cried... Now that I'm on the path of a coach, I hope to win my 10th championship ring under Coach Kim."]



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!