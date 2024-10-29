News 9

K League title hangs in the balance as Ulsan faces Gangwon

[Anchor]

The championship race of the K League, which has been a 10-month long journey, is expected to be virtually decided this Friday.

The match between the leading Ulsan and second-placed Gangwon is akin to a final.

The outcome of the championship is expected to be determined by the strikers Yang Min-hyeok and Joo Min-kyu.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.

[Report]

Last season's top scorer Joo Min-kyu reports a goal after a staggering 106 days.

At the end of the season, it was a dramatic revival for the national team striker.

[Joo Min-kyu/Ulsan: "If I can score goals that secure the championship, I think the difficult moments of this year will disappear. I believe I need to put in a lot of effort."]

Ulsan, now leading with 65 points, is 4 points ahead of second-placed Gangwon.

Their next match is against Gangwon, and a win will secure the championship.

Gangwon, aiming for their first championship since their establishment, is counting on the feet of super rookie Yang Min-hyeok this season.

Yang Min-hyeok, who is set to transfer to Tottenham this winter, has recorded 11 goals and 6 assists, making him a strong candidate for the K League MVP if they win.

[Yang Min-hyeok/Gangwon: "We don't know what will happen if we just beat Ulsan, so we need to prepare as if everything is on the line for that one match against Ulsan."]

This season, Ulsan leads with 2 wins and 1 loss against Gangwon, but they had a fiery contest in their most recent match in September.

[Kim Pan-gon/Half-time of September match against Gangwon: "What I feel is that we are losing 50 to 50! We are the kings! What did we say to those challenging the throne? They challenged us. They challenged the throne. I am the king! I am the king!"]

Ulsan is aiming for their third consecutive league title, following Seongnam and Jeonbuk.

Gangwon is seeking their first championship in 16 years since their establishment in 2008.

This week, K League fans will be focusing on the hot match on Friday.

This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.

