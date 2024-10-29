News 9

Paralympic heroes shine at Disabled Sports Festival

입력 2024.10.29 (00:22) 수정 2024.10.29 (00:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The key figures who inspired many at the Paris Paralympics are continuing their journey of challenge at the National Disabled Sports Festival.

Jang Young-jin, who has emerged as the next-generation star in disabled table tennis, caught attention by winning with improved skills.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

Jang Young-jin's backhand, a medalist from the Paris Paralympics, was still sharp.

His unique serve with a lot of spin directly led to points.

The chemistry with his doubles partner Jung Young-a, who has won medals in four consecutive Paralympics, was also seamless.

His skills, which have grown through competition with world-class players, were evident.

[Commentary: "This can't be blocked. He is scoring with a very powerful smash."]

Jang Young-jin, who achieved a perfect 3-0 victory from the semifinals to the finals, reflected on the tremendous training that led to his success.

[Jang Young-jin/Seoul: "I prepared a lot for the Paralympics, so my physical condition was very good, and I didn't let my guard down to perform well until the final (Disabled Sports Festival)."]

Jang Young-jin, who became a spinal cord injury patient due to a traffic accident in 2013 while he was a physical education student, started a second life through table tennis and rose as a next-generation star by winning two medals at his first Paralympics.

Jang Young-jin's continued success at the festival has given hope to other disabled athletes dreaming of the Paralympics.

This is KBS News Park Sun-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Paralympic heroes shine at Disabled Sports Festival
    • 입력 2024-10-29 00:22:10
    • 수정2024-10-29 00:22:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

The key figures who inspired many at the Paris Paralympics are continuing their journey of challenge at the National Disabled Sports Festival.

Jang Young-jin, who has emerged as the next-generation star in disabled table tennis, caught attention by winning with improved skills.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

Jang Young-jin's backhand, a medalist from the Paris Paralympics, was still sharp.

His unique serve with a lot of spin directly led to points.

The chemistry with his doubles partner Jung Young-a, who has won medals in four consecutive Paralympics, was also seamless.

His skills, which have grown through competition with world-class players, were evident.

[Commentary: "This can't be blocked. He is scoring with a very powerful smash."]

Jang Young-jin, who achieved a perfect 3-0 victory from the semifinals to the finals, reflected on the tremendous training that led to his success.

[Jang Young-jin/Seoul: "I prepared a lot for the Paralympics, so my physical condition was very good, and I didn't let my guard down to perform well until the final (Disabled Sports Festival)."]

Jang Young-jin, who became a spinal cord injury patient due to a traffic accident in 2013 while he was a physical education student, started a second life through table tennis and rose as a next-generation star by winning two medals at his first Paralympics.

Jang Young-jin's continued success at the festival has given hope to other disabled athletes dreaming of the Paralympics.

This is KBS News Park Sun-woo.
박선우
박선우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “자다가 잡혀갔다”…중국서 ‘반간첩법’ <br>한국인 첫 구속

[단독] “자다가 잡혀갔다”…중국서 ‘반간첩법’ 한국인 첫 구속
나토 “북한군, 러 쿠르스크 배치 확인”…“민간 트럭 수송”

나토 “북한군, 러 쿠르스크 배치 확인”…“민간 트럭 수송”
[단독] 정부 소식통 “우크라 <br>드론 근접전에 북한군 전사자 속출 예상”

[단독] 정부 소식통 “우크라 드론 근접전에 북한군 전사자 속출 예상”
온실가스, 또다시 최고치 경신<br>…“악순환 직면”

온실가스, 또다시 최고치 경신…“악순환 직면”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.