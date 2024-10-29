Paralympic heroes shine at Disabled Sports Festival
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The key figures who inspired many at the Paris Paralympics are continuing their journey of challenge at the National Disabled Sports Festival.
Jang Young-jin, who has emerged as the next-generation star in disabled table tennis, caught attention by winning with improved skills.
Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.
[Report]
Jang Young-jin's backhand, a medalist from the Paris Paralympics, was still sharp.
His unique serve with a lot of spin directly led to points.
The chemistry with his doubles partner Jung Young-a, who has won medals in four consecutive Paralympics, was also seamless.
His skills, which have grown through competition with world-class players, were evident.
[Commentary: "This can't be blocked. He is scoring with a very powerful smash."]
Jang Young-jin, who achieved a perfect 3-0 victory from the semifinals to the finals, reflected on the tremendous training that led to his success.
[Jang Young-jin/Seoul: "I prepared a lot for the Paralympics, so my physical condition was very good, and I didn't let my guard down to perform well until the final (Disabled Sports Festival)."]
Jang Young-jin, who became a spinal cord injury patient due to a traffic accident in 2013 while he was a physical education student, started a second life through table tennis and rose as a next-generation star by winning two medals at his first Paralympics.
Jang Young-jin's continued success at the festival has given hope to other disabled athletes dreaming of the Paralympics.
This is KBS News Park Sun-woo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Paralympic heroes shine at Disabled Sports Festival
-
- 입력 2024-10-29 00:22:10
- 수정2024-10-29 00:22:58
The key figures who inspired many at the Paris Paralympics are continuing their journey of challenge at the National Disabled Sports Festival.
Jang Young-jin, who has emerged as the next-generation star in disabled table tennis, caught attention by winning with improved skills.
Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.
[Report]
Jang Young-jin's backhand, a medalist from the Paris Paralympics, was still sharp.
His unique serve with a lot of spin directly led to points.
The chemistry with his doubles partner Jung Young-a, who has won medals in four consecutive Paralympics, was also seamless.
His skills, which have grown through competition with world-class players, were evident.
[Commentary: "This can't be blocked. He is scoring with a very powerful smash."]
Jang Young-jin, who achieved a perfect 3-0 victory from the semifinals to the finals, reflected on the tremendous training that led to his success.
[Jang Young-jin/Seoul: "I prepared a lot for the Paralympics, so my physical condition was very good, and I didn't let my guard down to perform well until the final (Disabled Sports Festival)."]
Jang Young-jin, who became a spinal cord injury patient due to a traffic accident in 2013 while he was a physical education student, started a second life through table tennis and rose as a next-generation star by winning two medals at his first Paralympics.
Jang Young-jin's continued success at the festival has given hope to other disabled athletes dreaming of the Paralympics.
This is KBS News Park Sun-woo.
-
-
박선우 기자 bergkamp@kbs.co.kr박선우 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.