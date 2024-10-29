Paralympic heroes shine at Disabled Sports Festival

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The key figures who inspired many at the Paris Paralympics are continuing their journey of challenge at the National Disabled Sports Festival.



Jang Young-jin, who has emerged as the next-generation star in disabled table tennis, caught attention by winning with improved skills.



Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.



[Report]



Jang Young-jin's backhand, a medalist from the Paris Paralympics, was still sharp.



His unique serve with a lot of spin directly led to points.



The chemistry with his doubles partner Jung Young-a, who has won medals in four consecutive Paralympics, was also seamless.



His skills, which have grown through competition with world-class players, were evident.



[Commentary: "This can't be blocked. He is scoring with a very powerful smash."]



Jang Young-jin, who achieved a perfect 3-0 victory from the semifinals to the finals, reflected on the tremendous training that led to his success.



[Jang Young-jin/Seoul: "I prepared a lot for the Paralympics, so my physical condition was very good, and I didn't let my guard down to perform well until the final (Disabled Sports Festival)."]



Jang Young-jin, who became a spinal cord injury patient due to a traffic accident in 2013 while he was a physical education student, started a second life through table tennis and rose as a next-generation star by winning two medals at his first Paralympics.



Jang Young-jin's continued success at the festival has given hope to other disabled athletes dreaming of the Paralympics.



This is KBS News Park Sun-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!