Tottenham stumbles against Crystal Palace without Son Heung-min
In the absence of Son Heung-min, Tottenham conceded the opening goal in the 31st minute of the first half.
A defensive mistake in a dangerous area led to a goal by Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta.
The crisis continued.
In the second half, Tottenham's net was shaken once again!
Fortunately, an offside was called.
Despite bringing in Richarlison to aim for the equalizer, Tottenham ultimately failed to shake the opponent's net!
They became the victim of Crystal Palace's first league victory and dropped to 8th place in the league.
- 입력 2024-10-29 00:22:11
- 수정2024-10-29 00:22:33
