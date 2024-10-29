[News Today] NK CLAIMS DRONE CAME FROM SOUTH

News Today

[LEAD]
North Korea has claimed that a South Korean military drone from Baengnyeongdo Island dropped leaflets over Pyongyang. However, it only disclosed the flight path coordinates, providing no other concrete evidence. Analysts indicate the incident could be a distraction from North Korea's troop dispatch to Russia.

[REPORT]
Seventeen days after claiming that a South Korean drone infiltrated Pyongyang and dropped leaflets, the North announced the results of its investigation.

N. Korean Central News TV/
The brazen provocations of South Korean military thugs have been undeniably exposed.

The North claims it has analyzed a flight control program in the drone wreckage. It also pointed out the drone's location at different times.

It says the South Korean drone departed from Baengnyeongdo Island at 11:25 p.m. on October 8, infiltrated Pyongyang's airspace and dropped leaflets from the skies over the foreign and defense ministris' buildings in Pyongyang at around 1:30 a.m.

The North says the drone's flight records prior to arriving in Pyongyang indicate it was located in the South, meaning the drone was sent by the South Korean military.

North Korea has been accusing the South Korean military from day one.
On Oct. 19, it disclosed images of the drone wreckage and said it's apparently the very drone that dropped leaflets.

However, the UAV in question is said to be unable to carry leaflets over long distances. The North has not provided any evidence besides the flight path records.

The South Korean military has reiterated it cannot confirm the North's claim, adding that it's not worth a response.

Some watchers say Pyongyang is using the drone incident to cover up the dispatch of its troops to Russia.

Cho Han-bum / Korea Inst. for Nat'l Unification
North Korea is using the drone incident to promote animosity toward the South and bolster internal solidarity.

Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, further raised tensions on Monday by issuing a statement blasting Seoul's lack of response to the drone incident.

