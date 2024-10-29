News Today

[News Today] KOREAN JAILED IN CHINA FOR SPYING

입력 2024.10.29 (16:14) 수정 2024.10.29 (16:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
A KBS investigation has confirmed the detention of a South Korean national in China for nearly a year on espionage charges. This is the first arrest of a South Korean under the expanded 'revised counterespionage law'.

[REPORT]
A South Korean man in his 50s residing in Hefei, Anhui Province.

As a husband and a father of two girls, he had been working in China since 2016.

On a December morning last year, investigators from Hefei City's state security ministry stormed into his house.

Detained man's family/(VOICE MODIFIED)
He was sleeping in his pajamas. He was taken away in no time.

A notice of surveillance presented by the Chinese investigators at the time shows that he was suspected of espionage.

Without revealing detailed charges against him, Chinese investigators detained and questioned the South Korean in a hotel for five months. Even contact with his family was restricted.

Detained man's family/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
The investigations continued at the hotel. It can't be confirmed whether the questioning took place with basic human rights respected.

Chinese prosecutors took over his case from the Ministry of State Security in May and formally detained him.

He is reportedly charged under the revised counterespionage law that significantly broadens the definition of espionage.

He is the first South Korean national who has been detained under the revised law.

He has been in a detention center for five months.

His family says that he is not given medicine for his chronic diabetes.

Even in May, the South Korean embassy in China denied the fact that any South Korean national was detained for violating the counterespionage law.

In response to KBS' inquiry about the case and diplomatic efforts to have him released, the embassy changed its position and declined to comment.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] KOREAN JAILED IN CHINA FOR SPYING
    • 입력 2024-10-29 16:14:40
    • 수정2024-10-29 16:14:52
    News Today

[LEAD]
A KBS investigation has confirmed the detention of a South Korean national in China for nearly a year on espionage charges. This is the first arrest of a South Korean under the expanded 'revised counterespionage law'.

[REPORT]
A South Korean man in his 50s residing in Hefei, Anhui Province.

As a husband and a father of two girls, he had been working in China since 2016.

On a December morning last year, investigators from Hefei City's state security ministry stormed into his house.

Detained man's family/(VOICE MODIFIED)
He was sleeping in his pajamas. He was taken away in no time.

A notice of surveillance presented by the Chinese investigators at the time shows that he was suspected of espionage.

Without revealing detailed charges against him, Chinese investigators detained and questioned the South Korean in a hotel for five months. Even contact with his family was restricted.

Detained man's family/ (VOICE MODIFIED)
The investigations continued at the hotel. It can't be confirmed whether the questioning took place with basic human rights respected.

Chinese prosecutors took over his case from the Ministry of State Security in May and formally detained him.

He is reportedly charged under the revised counterespionage law that significantly broadens the definition of espionage.

He is the first South Korean national who has been detained under the revised law.

He has been in a detention center for five months.

His family says that he is not given medicine for his chronic diabetes.

Even in May, the South Korean embassy in China denied the fact that any South Korean national was detained for violating the counterespionage law.

In response to KBS' inquiry about the case and diplomatic efforts to have him released, the embassy changed its position and declined to comment.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 교육부 “의대생 개인 사유 휴학신청, <br>대학 자율 판단 승인 가능”

[속보] 교육부 “의대생 개인 사유 휴학신청, 대학 자율 판단 승인 가능”
국정원 “러시아 파병 북한군 일부 전선 이동 가능성”

국정원 “러시아 파병 북한군 일부 전선 이동 가능성”
미 대선 사전투표함 잇단 화재<br>…정치권은 벌써부터 소송전

미 대선 사전투표함 잇단 화재…정치권은 벌써부터 소송전
당정, 정기국회서 반도체 특별법·금투세 폐지 등 추진하기로

당정, 정기국회서 반도체 특별법·금투세 폐지 등 추진하기로
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.