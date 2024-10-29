News Today

[News Today] CHINA SUSPECTS CHIP INFO LEAK

입력 2024.10.29 (16:16) 수정 2024.10.29 (16:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
So why has he been accused of espionage? Mr. A, was formerly with Samsung Electronics and then moved to China's top DRAM firm, ChangXin Memory Technologies. We continue with the story.

[REPORT]
This is ChangXin Memory Technologies, a leader in China's DRAM chip sector.

Security is airtight as thick trees hide the exterior of the building.

Though a late starter, the company is gaining attention for narrowing the technology gap with top global rivals to about 7 years through the recruitment of overseas talent.

Kim Min-jung / KBS correspondent
ChangXin recruited 10 Korean workers for the first time in 2016, including man in 50s.

Based on the experience of working as an engineer in ion implantation at Samsung for nearly 20 years, he took on a similar job at ChangXin.

The job entails inscribing circuits on chip wafers using laser and implanting ions to generate electricity.

He also went on to work at two other Chinese chip firms.

Hefei City's Public Security Bureau suspects the individual, during his time at ChangXin, leaked trade secrets to South Korea.

However in a phone interview with KBS, a coworker said he was not in the position to access key technology or information.

Man's family / (VOICE MODIFIED)
He wasn't in a position to access key technology considered state secret.

Currently locked up at a detection center, he can access legal counsel but it's only limited to one hour.

A trial is expected as early as next month. If an espionage charge is acknowledged, he could be sentenced to over 10 years in prison.

His family has called on diplomatic authorities to have him investigated in Korea before the trial.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] CHINA SUSPECTS CHIP INFO LEAK
    • 입력 2024-10-29 16:16:07
    • 수정2024-10-29 16:16:18
    News Today

[LEAD]
So why has he been accused of espionage? Mr. A, was formerly with Samsung Electronics and then moved to China's top DRAM firm, ChangXin Memory Technologies. We continue with the story.

[REPORT]
This is ChangXin Memory Technologies, a leader in China's DRAM chip sector.

Security is airtight as thick trees hide the exterior of the building.

Though a late starter, the company is gaining attention for narrowing the technology gap with top global rivals to about 7 years through the recruitment of overseas talent.

Kim Min-jung / KBS correspondent
ChangXin recruited 10 Korean workers for the first time in 2016, including man in 50s.

Based on the experience of working as an engineer in ion implantation at Samsung for nearly 20 years, he took on a similar job at ChangXin.

The job entails inscribing circuits on chip wafers using laser and implanting ions to generate electricity.

He also went on to work at two other Chinese chip firms.

Hefei City's Public Security Bureau suspects the individual, during his time at ChangXin, leaked trade secrets to South Korea.

However in a phone interview with KBS, a coworker said he was not in the position to access key technology or information.

Man's family / (VOICE MODIFIED)
He wasn't in a position to access key technology considered state secret.

Currently locked up at a detection center, he can access legal counsel but it's only limited to one hour.

A trial is expected as early as next month. If an espionage charge is acknowledged, he could be sentenced to over 10 years in prison.

His family has called on diplomatic authorities to have him investigated in Korea before the trial.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 교육부 “의대생 개인 사유 휴학신청, <br>대학 자율 판단 승인 가능”

[속보] 교육부 “의대생 개인 사유 휴학신청, 대학 자율 판단 승인 가능”
국정원 “러시아 파병 북한군 일부 전선 이동 가능성”

국정원 “러시아 파병 북한군 일부 전선 이동 가능성”
미 대선 사전투표함 잇단 화재<br>…정치권은 벌써부터 소송전

미 대선 사전투표함 잇단 화재…정치권은 벌써부터 소송전
당정, 정기국회서 반도체 특별법·금투세 폐지 등 추진하기로

당정, 정기국회서 반도체 특별법·금투세 폐지 등 추진하기로
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.