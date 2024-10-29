[News Today] CHINA SUSPECTS CHIP INFO LEAK
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
So why has he been accused of espionage? Mr. A, was formerly with Samsung Electronics and then moved to China's top DRAM firm, ChangXin Memory Technologies. We continue with the story.
[REPORT]
This is ChangXin Memory Technologies, a leader in China's DRAM chip sector.
Security is airtight as thick trees hide the exterior of the building.
Though a late starter, the company is gaining attention for narrowing the technology gap with top global rivals to about 7 years through the recruitment of overseas talent.
Kim Min-jung / KBS correspondent
ChangXin recruited 10 Korean workers for the first time in 2016, including man in 50s.
Based on the experience of working as an engineer in ion implantation at Samsung for nearly 20 years, he took on a similar job at ChangXin.
The job entails inscribing circuits on chip wafers using laser and implanting ions to generate electricity.
He also went on to work at two other Chinese chip firms.
Hefei City's Public Security Bureau suspects the individual, during his time at ChangXin, leaked trade secrets to South Korea.
However in a phone interview with KBS, a coworker said he was not in the position to access key technology or information.
Man's family / (VOICE MODIFIED)
He wasn't in a position to access key technology considered state secret.
Currently locked up at a detection center, he can access legal counsel but it's only limited to one hour.
A trial is expected as early as next month. If an espionage charge is acknowledged, he could be sentenced to over 10 years in prison.
His family has called on diplomatic authorities to have him investigated in Korea before the trial.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] CHINA SUSPECTS CHIP INFO LEAK
-
- 입력 2024-10-29 16:16:07
- 수정2024-10-29 16:16:18
[LEAD]
So why has he been accused of espionage? Mr. A, was formerly with Samsung Electronics and then moved to China's top DRAM firm, ChangXin Memory Technologies. We continue with the story.
[REPORT]
This is ChangXin Memory Technologies, a leader in China's DRAM chip sector.
Security is airtight as thick trees hide the exterior of the building.
Though a late starter, the company is gaining attention for narrowing the technology gap with top global rivals to about 7 years through the recruitment of overseas talent.
Kim Min-jung / KBS correspondent
ChangXin recruited 10 Korean workers for the first time in 2016, including man in 50s.
Based on the experience of working as an engineer in ion implantation at Samsung for nearly 20 years, he took on a similar job at ChangXin.
The job entails inscribing circuits on chip wafers using laser and implanting ions to generate electricity.
He also went on to work at two other Chinese chip firms.
Hefei City's Public Security Bureau suspects the individual, during his time at ChangXin, leaked trade secrets to South Korea.
However in a phone interview with KBS, a coworker said he was not in the position to access key technology or information.
Man's family / (VOICE MODIFIED)
He wasn't in a position to access key technology considered state secret.
Currently locked up at a detection center, he can access legal counsel but it's only limited to one hour.
A trial is expected as early as next month. If an espionage charge is acknowledged, he could be sentenced to over 10 years in prison.
His family has called on diplomatic authorities to have him investigated in Korea before the trial.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.