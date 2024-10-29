[News Today] CHINA SUSPECTS CHIP INFO LEAK

[LEAD]

So why has he been accused of espionage? Mr. A, was formerly with Samsung Electronics and then moved to China's top DRAM firm, ChangXin Memory Technologies. We continue with the story.



[REPORT]

This is ChangXin Memory Technologies, a leader in China's DRAM chip sector.



Security is airtight as thick trees hide the exterior of the building.



Though a late starter, the company is gaining attention for narrowing the technology gap with top global rivals to about 7 years through the recruitment of overseas talent.



Kim Min-jung / KBS correspondent

ChangXin recruited 10 Korean workers for the first time in 2016, including man in 50s.



Based on the experience of working as an engineer in ion implantation at Samsung for nearly 20 years, he took on a similar job at ChangXin.



The job entails inscribing circuits on chip wafers using laser and implanting ions to generate electricity.



He also went on to work at two other Chinese chip firms.



Hefei City's Public Security Bureau suspects the individual, during his time at ChangXin, leaked trade secrets to South Korea.



However in a phone interview with KBS, a coworker said he was not in the position to access key technology or information.



Man's family / (VOICE MODIFIED)

He wasn't in a position to access key technology considered state secret.



Currently locked up at a detection center, he can access legal counsel but it's only limited to one hour.



A trial is expected as early as next month. If an espionage charge is acknowledged, he could be sentenced to over 10 years in prison.



His family has called on diplomatic authorities to have him investigated in Korea before the trial.