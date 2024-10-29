[News Today] “LIVED AS MARRIED COUPLE FOR SHOW”

News Today

[LEAD]
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won previously appealed the second-instance divorce ruling with Roh Soh-yeong, director of Art Center Nabi, to the Supreme Court. KBS has obtained Chairman Chey's appeal and Director Roh's response. Here's more.

[REPORT]
"All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way."

That's a quote from Leo Tolstoy's novel "Anna Karenina" that the SK Group chairman referenced to describe his marriage and divorce.

Chey Tae-won says he and his spouse have had marital troubles since the passing of his father, Chey Jong-hyon, in 1998, and maintained their marriage just for show.

Regarding his out-of-wedlock child, Chey said he still feels remorse, but he had no choice but to prioritize his child's protection.

As to the appellate court's ruling that Chey should pay his wife 1.38 trillion won, or nearly one billion dollars, Chey said the judges' decision was based on their negative assessment of his values due to his extramarital affair and illegitimate child.

Chey stressed although he is responsible for the divorce, the law must be applied and executed fairly.

The SK chairman says his assets including SK shares are classified as "peculiar property" that he had acquired using funds he had inherited from his father.

He added if all assets amassed during a long marriage must be divided uniformly, the civil law principle of separate management of spouse properties is just a meaningless formality.

Chey Tae-won / SK Group Chair (June)
I heard it is a grave error in the premise for whether stocks are subject to asset division.

Roh Soh-yeong's side rebutted by saying it was all thanks to the irreplaceable and proactive support that was possible because of the special social status of her father, late President Roh Tae-woo.

Roh says Chey insisted that she work in the arts sector if she wanted to have a career, and that her sacrifice and contributions must be assessed fairly in asset division.

Roh says Chey is making it appear as if SK Group's survival depends on asset division, but it's just a baseless claim in which he identifies himself with his business.

