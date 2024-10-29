[News Today] LAB-GROWN DIAMONDS WITHIN REACH
[LEAD]
The term "lab-grown" is derived from subsitutes that mimic natural subtances developed in the lab. Suprisingly, these labs can even produce synthetic diamonds and blood.
[REPORT]
An octahedral structure typical of diamond.
It looks just like a mined, natural diamond. But this is lab-grown.
With carbon combined artificially, lab diamonds are pure crystal, just like mined, natural ones.
But its price is just a fifth of that of natural diamonds.
Kang Seong-hyuk/ Head, KDT Diamond
It grows about 1 mm in thickness every 100 hours. It takes some 400 or 500 hours to produce a one-carat diamond.
This research center is working on producing a blood substitute.
It is developing artificial red blood cells as a replacement of real red blood cells supplying oxygen to cells in the human body.
If it succeeds, the technology is expected to ensure a stable supply of blood with a greater technological application with other sectors.
Joo Ji-hyun/ iPS cell research center, Catholic Univ. of med. school
Starting with stem cells, red blood cells can be made when various materials are added and the environment is optimized.
With advanced technology, a variety of materials can be grown and produced in labs artificially.
This technology is growing fast across a wide range of fields.
Recently, a project is underway to develop lab-grown meat with animal cells.
The development of cultured meat technology is now in its initial stages.
Kim Byung-hoon/ Head, Space F
When we get cells from livestock, the cells multiply and get aged. We have secured embryonic stem cell strains.
The lab-grown technology is being hailed as the next-generation industry with the spread of practical and ethical consumption.
However, it is necessary to establish related systems to provide clearer definitions and set labeling criteria for lab-grown products.
