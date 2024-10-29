S.Korea, Ukraine condemn N.Korea-Russia military cooperation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the midst of all this, President Yoon Suk Yeol and Ukrainian President Zelensky had a phone conversation.



The two leaders condemned the illegal military cooperation between Russia and North Korea in unison.



President Yoon made it clear that he would take phased response measures depending on the situation.



Lee Hyun-jun reports.



[Report]



Yesterday (10.28), President Yoon Suk Yeol discussed joint response measures against military cooperation between North Korea and Russia during phone calls with the President of the European Commission and the NATO Secretary General.



Today (10.29), he spoke with Ukrainian President Zelensky.



The two leaders emphasized that they condemn the illegal military cooperation between North Korea and Russia in the strongest terms.



In particular, President Yoon defined the deployment of Russian troops to North Korea as an illegal military collusion between the two countries.



He warned that he would not stand idly by.



He also explained the reasons why our government must respond firmly.



If North Korea imparts the experience gained from the war to its one million troops, it would pose a significant threat to our security.



He also made it clear that he would observe the battlefield situation and take effective phased response measures.



President Zelensky expressed concern that "the deployment of North Korean troops to the front lines is imminent" and that "we are entering a new phase that we have never experienced before."



He promised to send a special envoy to Korea soon and to actively communicate and respond together.



After the call with President Yoon, President Zelensky also stated on social media "I invited South Korea to join the G7 Vilnius Declaration on bilateral security guarantees in support of Ukraine."



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



