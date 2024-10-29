S. Korea says N. Korean advance team headed to Russian front

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The National Intelligence Service reported various intelligence and analyses regarding the deployment of North Korean troops during the National Assembly audit today (10.29).



Here are some key points.



“There is intelligence that a North Korean military advance team, including Kim Jong-un's close aide Kim Young-bok, is moving to the front lines,” “We should not underestimate the combat power of the North's military,” and “The key issue will be communication problems.”



These are the some of the content.



Go Eun-hee reports.



[Report]



Kim Young-bok, who accompanied Kim Jong-un during a recent inspection of special operations forces training, is the Deputy Chief of Staff of the North Korean military general staff, and has also served as the commander of the 'Storm Corps' deployed to Russia.



The National Intelligence Service stated during the National Assembly's intelligence committee audit that they have received intelligence confirming that the advance team, including Kim Young-bok, who entered Russia as the overall commander of the North's military, is moving to the front lines.



If confirmed, it suggests that the movement of the troops to the battle zone in Kursk is imminent, according to the National Intelligence Service's explanation.



As troop transfers between North Korea and Russia are underway, the estimated deployment scale is about 19,000 by the end of this year, with the majority expected to be in their early twenties, while some will be in their late teens.



However, the National Intelligence Service added that since they have received basic training as the Storm Corps, their combat power should not be underestimated.



The key issue is expected to be communication problems between North Korean and Russian soldiers.



[Lee Seong-gwon/Chairman of the National Assembly Intelligence Committee, People Power Party: “The Russian military is teaching the North Korean military over 100 Russian military terms, but there are difficulties for the North's military, so the resolution of communication issues is uncertain…”]



The North has taken measures to prevent the leakage of deployment information, such as banning the use of mobile phones by officers, but it has been reported that the news of the deployment has already spread internally, causing unrest among soldiers who are concerned about forced conscription.



Additionally, the National Intelligence Service analyzed that Choe Son-hui's visit to Russia is for follow-up discussions regarding additional deployments and countermeasures through high-level channels.



KBS News, Go Eun-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!