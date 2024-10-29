News 9

S. Korean detained in China for espionage faces embassy support delays

[Anchor]

The case of a South Korean citizen being arrested for violating the anti-espionage law in China was exclusively reported by KBS yesterday (10.28).

It has been revealed that it took a week just to assign a representative from the Korean embassy at that time.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they are handling the case in accordance with the law.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting from Beijing.

[Report]

A South Korean national in his 50s, referred to as A, was arrested in December last year at his home in Hefei, China, on charges of violating the 'revised anti-espionage law.'

His family immediately sought help from the Korean embassy in Beijing.

However, they were connected to the consulate in Shanghai, as A's residence was in Hefei, and the Shanghai consulate had to transfer the case to the embassy in Beijing.

[A's family/voice altered: "They said there was no connection with the Shanghai consulate and instructed us to contact the embassy in Beijing. There were actually many frustrating aspects regarding consular assistance."]

The embassy's assigned consular officer was designated a week after A's arrest.

Typically, a representative is assigned immediately, but the violation of the anti-espionage law was considered a special case.

There were several meetings between the consular officer and A, with the last one in September.

In response to KBS's inquiry about whether the two countries are in consultation regarding A's case, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "We are handling it according to the law."

[Lin Jian/Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "China is a country governed by the rule of law, and we investigate and punish illegal criminal activities according to the law while protecting the various legitimate rights of the parties involved."]

In a letter to his family, A expressed his frustration, stating, "I want to know the government's position on whether they will just watch according to China's procedures without any diplomatic measures."

A's case is the first instance of a South Korean citizen being arrested for violating China's revised anti-espionage law.

The handling of this case could set a precedent, so the response from diplomatic authorities is being closely watched.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting for KBS News from Beijing.

